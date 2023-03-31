Fixing to look skyward

It’s been a long, cold winter and early spring. But seasonal changes are inevitable: the sun is moving higher in the sky; the Earth is gradually warming; Telski is closing until next November.
For a certain type of outdoor adventurer, this is not all bad news. The warming weather means it’s getting more comfortable to stand outside in the early evening with a telescope (or your binoculars) and gaze up at the heavens.
“The Orion Nebula will be disappearing later this spring,” Ridgway astronomy aficionado Val Szwarc noted. “Right now is a great time to catch a glimpse of it above the western horizon, as the weather warms up a little bit.”
“Making its best evening appearance of 2023 for us in the northern hemisphere,” the tiny planet Mercury “gets easier to spot during early April,” the Black Canyon Astronomical Society’s free newsletter, Observing Highlights, recently noted. “Mars, Mercury and brilliant Venus are prominent in the early evenings during this bright Moon period."
And: “It can be challenging to spot auroras from Colorado’s mid-northern latitudes, but in recent weeks auroras have been seen from Colorado and even farther south in Arizona!”
The northern lights, or aurora borealis — charged particles ejected by the sun that light up when they come into contact with earth’s atmosphere — may well continue to produce luminous nighttime viewing for Coloradans in coming months. Solar activity “is higher and rising faster than expected,” Bill Murtagh, program coordinator for NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center in Boulder, told the Denver Post. Given the increase in sunspots, “we are going to see more eruptions. We saw a lot of that in the past couple of months, and it will continue.”
The Black Canyon Astronomical Society (BCAS) has an early season night viewing event coming up April 15 in Gunnison Gorge National Conservation Area, just outside Montrose. The observing site is about 1.2 miles past the Montrose Forest Products mill; in case of inclement weather (you never know, this spring especially), a “backup date” has been set for April 22.
“Our goal is to assist people who are learning to use their equipment” in advance of the coming viewing season, BCAS member Bryan Cashion has explained. “We also hope that some people with equipment will become interested in participating in outreach events this summer” (email bcas.club@gmail.com if you are, or to learn more).
Before the outdoor rendezvous, the BCAS will host its monthly meeting Thursday, in Montrose at the Centennial Room (24 S. Uncompaghre) or via Zoom. The topic of the meeting will be Dark Skies in Colorado.
Over the next few months, more Dark Sky events will be held regionally, including a Star Fest/Dark Sky Summit in Lake City (June 7-11).
There’ll be a Star Party at Ridgway State Park in late June, a Town of Ridgway Star Party in the Ridgway Community Garden July 14, and, in August, a Perseid Meteor Watch at Top of the Pines, a Dark Sky venue just outside of Ridgway (which itself is a dark sky place).
“Silverton is pursuing Dark Sky status, and our colleagues in San Miguel County hope it can become a Dark Sky Reserve,” Szwarc said.
Ridgway State Park plans to become a Dark Sky place.
This is in addition to Ridgway, Norwood, Nucla and Naturita, and TOP all recently achieving Dark Sky status. “We’re building some momentum here,” Szwarc said.
For more about local astronomical events and to join the BCAS, visit blackcanyonastronomy.com. For more about Dark Sky places in the American West and worldwide, visit darksky.org. Dark sky events in Ridgway are sponsored by the Ridgway Ouray Community Council (ROCC). Go to roccnet.org to keep up to date on events and learn more
