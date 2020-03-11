The Telluride High School Mock Trial Team competed in its first-ever competition, the Western Slope regionals of the Colorado Bar Association’s Colorado High School Mock Trial Competition, Feb. 29 to March 1 in Glenwood Springs. The budding RBGs and Perry Masons pictured are (front row, from left) Madeline Herman, Hazel Thomas, Sadie Steinberg and Maya Geiger; (middle row, from left) Bella Galbo, Carter Andrew, Hollis Andrew, John Pumayalli and T.J. Neumann; and (back row, from left) the team’s advisers, TMHS teacher Laura Ianacone-Taschek, District Court Judge Keri Yoder, local attorney Dan Zemke and Ouray County Court Judge Zach Martin. (Courtesy photo)