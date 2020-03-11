The newly formed Telluride High School Mock Trial team traveled to Glenwood Springs Feb. 29 to March 1 to participate in its first-ever competition, the Western Slope regionals of the Colorado Bar Association’s Colorado High School Mock Trial Competition.
Despite their status as first-timers, the Telluride team crushed it. Overall, THS finished fifth out of 11 schools, and team member T.J. Neumann won an Outstanding Witness Award.
Freshmen Neumann, Hollis Andrew and John Pumayalli; sophomores Maya Geiger and Sadie Steinberg; juniors Bella Galbo, Madeline Herman and Hazel Thomas; and senior Carter Andrew participated in the competition, which was held in the Garfield County Courthouse.
Advisers were TMHS teacher Laura Ianacone-Taschek, District Court Judge Keri Yoder, Ouray County Court Judge Zach Martin and local attorney Dan Zemke.
Zemke described the Telluride team’s performance as extraordinarily good.
“As a matter of perspective, these first-year entrants from THS took on some of the I-70 programs that have been established for 20 years, like Glenwood Springs and Grand Junction, and did very well against them,” Zemke said. “Some of these programs have two and three teams per school, so to come in and finish in the top five is a wonderful achievement.”
Ianacone-Taschek praised her students.
“The kids were outstanding in their first-ever competition,” she said.
For her part, team member Galbo said group and individual success, combined with the novelty of a mock trial, were the best parts.
“I was so, so excited,” she said. “It was something I’ve never done before. Trying new things excites me so much. To finish fifth and for me to get a top cross-examination was exciting. We worked so hard, and having that pay off was so satisfying.”
Yoder praised the ability of the THS students to do what mock trials require of participants: combine general skills with legal know-how.
“A mock trial team works to develop strong public speaking skills, along with the ability to persuasively present a legal case,” she said. “In order to do so, they must learn the rules of evidence, of which there are many, and they have to know the case problem backwards and forwards, including the law applicable to the case problem. It is a lot of dense material to digest.”
The case at this year’s regional competition was In Re: Estate of Gayle Gergich.
“Siblings Jerry and Terry were battling it out to get their fair share of Gayle’s $15 million estate,” Yoder explained. “Gayle’s dog, Pepper Marie Clementine, also received a $500,000 pet trust, which threw another wrench into the case. The students have to present both sides of the case, and it is not about ‘winning’ the case itself, but about how they execute their presentations. They are required to examine and cross-examine witnesses and deliver opening and closing arguments. They have to learn to think on their feet, probably the most difficult skill.”
The mock trial competition has four rounds, two per day over the course of the weekend-long event.
“That means the students are presenting each side of the case two times,” Yoder said. “Each round takes anywhere between two to two-and-a-half hours, depending on how many objections there are. The students are paired and scored based on how many wins and losses a team receives, strength of schedule, and total points.”
The Telluride team lost the first round, before winning the remaining rounds to finish in fifth place out of 11 teams.
“In the first round, we were paired with an extremely talented senior team from Rifle,” Yoder said. “We lost handily, but it was the best thing that could have happened to us, because we saw what a top team looks like.”
Ianacone-Taschek emphasized that this ability to watch, learn and fine-tune was key.
“I was particularly impressed at how quickly they learned,” she said. “Each round, the students honed their skills; learning from the teams they competed against and asking insightful questions of our coaches.”
Yoder agreed. “The most rewarding for me was that by day two, all of the kids were adjusting. They saw what the upper-level teams were doing and started incorporating the same techniques.”
Another highlight for Team Telluride was Neumann’s award-winning portrayal of the chief executive officer of a company.
“T.J. had a moment on cross-examination, where the opposing counsel tried to ‘get him’ by asking him if he knew what ‘CEO’ stood for,” Yoder recalled. “T.J. not only stated right away what CEO stands for, he proceeded to explain in detail corporate structure. It was a real ‘gotcha’ moment.”
“That was my favorite moment of the entire trial,” Neumann said. “They definitely weren’t expecting that. I liked that I was able to use my knowledge of my grandfather running his own company to show the judges what I knew.”
For many years, Ianacone-Taschek organized mock trials for eighth-graders, with Yoder taking part as a prosecutor and coach. During this time, Yoder regularly received emails asking her to volunteer as a judge for the regional competition for high schools.
According to Yoder, she never had the chance to volunteer, but wondered why THS wasn’t competing. So she began talking to school staff, including Ianacone-Taschek, who volunteered to be the teacher assistant. In a school full of uber-involved kids, Yoder admitted, it was challenging to find enough students to make up a team.
“We ended up with nine students, which is about the right number,” she said. “They are all top students involved in countless other activities ... who were able to learn how to present a case from start to finish within a few short months.”
Ianacone-Taschek said the newly formed team worked hard to be ready for its first competition.
“When the case was released at the end of October, our team started meeting once a week after school for a couple of hours in the TMHS library,” she said. “At the start of January, we organized to meet more often, sometimes meeting at the San Miguel County Courthouse to practice running through the contestant and proponent teams. Many students played roles on both sides.”
Added Martin, “I was very impressed with the progress that each and every kid made. It is challenging for students at a relatively small school like Telluride to carve out time for this sort of activity. They truly rose to the challenge.”
Only the top three teams at regionals go on to the state finals, which means that the season is over for fifth-placed THS, but the Telluride team isn’t discouraged.
Neumann pointed out that with only one senior on this year’s team, almost the entire group will return next year, ready to build on the experience they garnered this year.
“We think we can very much make it to states next time, absolutely,” he said.
Said Galbo, “Next year is going to be so exciting. Instead of going over the basics, we can just jump into the case, work harder than ever and successfully show off our skills on behalf of Telluride High School once again.”
