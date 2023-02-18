“Seventeen inches of snow in 48 hours, school is cancelled” and (best of all) “you can hear avy bombs up the mountain,” the Telluride Ski Resort’s website said earlier this week.
By this point, Telluride’s season snow total is 189 inches.
Soon, there is likely to be even more snow — and another round of avalanche bombs will pierce the morning stillness.
“It’s looking promising for another cold week, with unsettled weather in the mountains,” National Weather Service meteorologist Erin Walter said.
Just how promising? Between Tuesday and Thursday, according to Walter, an additional 10-12 inches of snowfall is expected in Telluride.
“There’s a really cold airmass” headed this way by Wednesday, “with a strong plume of moisture,” Walter said. “We’re starting to see the signatures of another atmospheric river heading down the West Coast.”
Exactly how this storm will impact Telluride, and the southern mountains, depends on where the system carrying the moisture veers east.
“There are several mountain ranges it has to cross before it reaches us,” Walter explained.
If the disturbance heads east from a more-northerly spot, California’s Sierra Nevada mountains, and its 14,000-foot peaks — for example — could siphon off moisture we might otherwise get in the form of snowfall in the San Juans.
Utah’s Wasatch Range, and its 12,000-foot peaks, “also tends to wring moisture” out of storms before they reach Colorado, Walter said.
If the disturbance takes a more southerly route from the Pacific Coast toward the Four Corners, that’s good news for local snow totals: fewer big ranges stand in the way of a direct hit to the southwest portion of this state.
Regardless of exactly how many inches fall midweek, the better news is this: it is shaping up to be a banner February, snow-wise.
“Looking into the extended forecast, we continue to see low-pressure systems over the western U.S. indicative of more wet, stormy weather by next weekend,” Walter said.
Indeed, a series of “strong lows over the desert southwest” are expected to keep pulling moisture into Colorado “through early March,” Walter said.
“There are some impressive global (forecast) models that just keep slamming moisture across the West Coast, and the western U.S.”
All the snow adds up not only to sublime skiing, but drought relief. According to a map released Feb. 16 by the U.S. Drought Monitor, the only part of San Miguel County considered to be under drought conditions is in the far west end of the county, along the border with Utah. That part of the county — and nearly all of neighboring Ouray County — is still considered “abnormally dry.”
Even so, “I would not say the drought is gone,” Walter said. “The word ‘gone’ should be used cautiously.” That won’t be true “until our reservoirs are full.”
“But these storms have definitely been great for improving drought conditions, and filling up our basins before the spring runoff,” she added. “Hopefully it will be a gradual runoff, and not happen all at once. By mid-April, “We’ll start to see warmer temperatures, which deplete the snowpack.”
In the meantime, Walter, said, “March is still a favorable month for snow.” It is Colorado’s snowiest month.
