Telski is finally taking the plunge and replacing Lift 9. Also known as the Plunge Lift, Lift 9 has been carrying skiers and snowboarders to and from some of the best terrain on the mountain since 1985. The 12-plus-minute lift ride, given there are no stops, provides access to black, double black and double black extreme runs. While Lift 9 has always been popular, use has increased over the past 10 years, explained Scott Pittenger, Telski’s director of mountain operations. Starting in mid-April, Telski will begin construction on a new lift.
"We've been working on a new Lift 9 for over a decade. We knew that it was going to happen at some point. We finally made the decision to go forward with it last summer," Pittenger added.
The new lift is manufactured by Doppelmayr and will be a quad, meaning it can hold four passengers instead of the current three-passenger capacity on Lift 9. The new lift will move twice as fast, which will cut the lift ride time to under seven minutes. It’ll also have an uphill capacity of 1,800 people per hour. The existing capacity is 1,047.
With over 2,000 vertical feet covering difficult terrain, the project will be larger and more time-consuming than replacing some shorter and simpler lifts on the mountain. Crews will be working seven days a week on the project.
"It's a really big lift, even for Doppelmayr, the lift contractor that's building it for us. There's a lot of planning that goes into it, everything's overbuilt, and it's going to be a long construction process," Pittenger said.
In 2019, Telski conducted heli-logging to widen the lift corridor 15 feet on both sides. The next step is to bulldoze the area, which Pittenger said should take place in mid-April. Summer access roads will be closed starting in early April, and staff will be present to help educate visitors about closures and hazardous areas. Hopefully, Pittenger explained, there will be a window where backcountry skiing is still possible after the mountain closes.
Those who wish to hike this summer should expect closures on Telluride Trail and See Forever, and broader mountain closers on days when helicopters are in use for construction. “Closed” signs will be placed around the terrain to inform hikers of closed areas and trails.
"There will be a great deal of heavy equipment moving around the mountain, and the best way to keep everyone safe and keep construction on schedule is to keep these areas free from the public," Pittenger added.
To keep up with the increased capacity of the new lift, 14 feet will be removed from the top of Lift 9 to create a larger unloading area. Pittenger assured this removal will have very little impact on the terrain.
Dec. 16 is the tentative completion date, which is marked by a Telski "load test." After the test, lift operations will go through a checklist before opening the new lift to the public.
"We're all really excited for this enhancement, and with this comes some sacrifice. Our whole team loves the backcountry access in the offseason, and it's going to be a limited window this year, but I think the juice is worth the squeeze," said Patrick Latcham, Telski vice president of sales and marketing.
In addition to the new lift, Telski is also going to construct a new Giuseppe's restaurant at the top of Lift 9. This summer, the plan is to deconstruct the existing restaurant and then set a foundation for the new building.
The new restaurant will still have the Cajun-Creole theme but will be able to accommodate a broader menu and more guests.
Construction on the new building will take place in Summer 2023, and the new Giuseppe's is projected to open for winter 2023-24. The bathrooms will remain, and Telski will still provide service at the location, but Pittenger said they are still trying to figure out exactly what they will do for the upcoming season.
Although the new plans for Lift 9 and the surrounding area are exciting, the current Lift 9 will always be surrounded by an air of nostalgia for a lot of locals once it has been replaced. The lift run time gives skiers the opportunity to get to know their lift partners and offers a reprieve from the challenging terrain leading down to the base.
One of those locals is Elena Withers, who has been in town for 11 years. While the lift is long, she has fond memories of powder days with friends on Lift 9.
"Like running into random people in the lift line on a powder day, spontaneously sharing a chair with them for 15 minutes or more, and then busting out breakfast burritos from our pockets from Butcher and the Baker and having a beautiful breakfast that's on a mountain carousel," Withers said.
Latcham echoed Wither’s sentiment.
"On a powder day, you get to the base of Lift 9, and you know probably 90 percent of the people in the line,” added Latcham. "It's a big part of our local community."
