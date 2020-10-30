Lifelong Telluride resident, Jack Pera, peacefully passed away with his family at his side as the last of the autumn leaves fell to the ground Saturday morning, Oct. 17.
Jack was born in Telluride, May 29, 1937 to Walter and Allene Pera. At the age of 2, the young family moved to the nearly deserted town of Tomboy, high above Telluride. A few months after arriving, Jack and his parents trekked down the mountain in deep snow when his mother was due to give birth to his sister. The trip was a harrowing journey being done on snowshoes and traveling through the various mine tunnels and shafts, then via the aerial tram buckets and eventually into town. Three weeks later, the family made the same, arduous trip back up the mountain with a three-week old baby in arms.
Growing up in the 1940s in a fading mining town, Jack learned to appreciate the hardships of those who came before him. He had a deep respect for the miners and the Telluride history, which carried through in his generosity and compassion for his community.
After graduating from Telluride High School in 1955, Jack was employed by the Idarado Mine, first working in the warehouse and then as the purchasing agent. In 1956, Jack married Davine Campbell, his high school sweetheart. In July 1969, Jack and Davine opened Timberline Hardware and operated it until they sold it in 1981. If you were lucky enough, you might have heard Jack offer, “Flip you double or nothing,” for tools or IOUs. During this time, the small mining town was in the early phases of transitioning into a regional ski area. He embraced this change with enthusiasm and hope, knowing it would help keep his beloved town alive. He truly enjoyed the new faces and experiences that were a part of this evolution and made many lifelong friends as a result.
Above all else, Jack treasured the mountains surrounding Telluride. The mountains were part of Jack. He spent countless hours hiking with his camera throughout the four seasons, in all kinds of weather, before the sun was up and well after it set, embracing all that nature had to offer. A self-taught
photographer, he shared the beauty of the San Juan Mountains in his multi-media show, aptly titled “Mountain Splendor.”
Two of Jack’s favorite mountains in the area are Flattop and Sheep Mountain. Back in the late 1980s, when he heard of a potential logging operation in the region, it stirred something in his heart that he could not ignore. He turned this “stirring” into action and co-founded Sheep Mountain Alliance and successfully protected the natural beauty of the region. Long-time locals may recall numerous days of Jack standing on Main Street with a petition in-hand, gathering signatures and rallying the community.
The beauty of the Sheep Mountain region, which extended north to include Trout Lake held a special place in his heart. Over many years he lovingly and painstakingly constructed one of the original family cabins in the area, creatively making use of repurposed materials. Some of you may recall that there once stood an old flume near the Ilium power plant.
At the age of 40, Jack discovered another way to enjoy nature and started running on a regular basis. He soon began training to compete in the Imogene Pass Run. He enjoyed participating in this race for many years, which ultimately led to him acting as race director for several more years. Perhaps the thing he loved most about the Imogene Pass Run was extending a helping hand to every single runner as they summited the pass and sent them scrambling down the other side with his encouraging words.
During the winter of his 70th year, Jack set forth a personal goal of hiking 100,000 vertical feet up the Coonskin trail. An easy feat for him, he continued his trips up the face of the mountain many times over. Ski patrollers working to open the mountain early each morning will recall this singular figure making his way before the sun was up.
Another one of Jack’s passions was writing columns for the weekly newspapers. Whether you agreed, disagreed or cursed him, he made you stop and think, and that was always his goal. It was for good reason that one of his regular columns was entitled “Rantin’ n’ Ramblin’.”
Telluride-area residents will also remember Jack for his long-standing community involvement. He always believed in giving back. A 1955 Telluride High School
graduate, he loved to support the Telluride Miners basketball team by selling home game tickets from 2010-18 so the team parents could cheer from the stands. He was a true Telluride treasure with a wealth of knowledge that satisfied local history buffs, mountain adventurers, animal enthusiasts, and of course, scientists.
Jack enjoyed all 83 years of his life here in Telluride. Whether you knew him or not, Jack helped shape the town everyone loves today. He will be dearly missed.
He leaves behind his 105-year-old mother, Allene Pera, Durango, Colorado; his wife of 64 years, Davine; three daughters Kerry (Jon) Hedlund, Albuquerque, New Mexico; Deb Pera D’Angelo, Telluride; Vickie (Brad) Bates, Bozeman, Montana; six grandchildren, and one great-granddaughter. He also leaves behind one brother, two sisters, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Following Jack’s wishes there will be a private family memorial service. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you consider a donation in Jack’s name to Touch of Care Hospice. Please visit touchofcarehospice.com to donate.
