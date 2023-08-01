Telluride Film Festival reveals 50th anniversary poster

Some folks collect one from every time they’ve been in attendance. Hundreds of fans get them signed by the artist and have them framed at home as a memory of a great event. There are often comparisons ― which one is your favorite and why? They’re proudly displayed all around town ― with multiple years hanging in many of the places transformed during the festival. Yes, I’m referring to the Telluride Film Festival poster.
This month, the Telluride Film Festival staff revealed the poster for the 50th Telluride Film Festival and it’s beautiful. Returning for his second year, Meow Wolf Principle Graphic Designer Luke Dorman has created a colorful design. He also designed the 2021 poster. There was also a big 3-D sculpture of the image unveiled at the Opening Night Feed for guests to walk around. He combined elements from past year’s posters to celebrate this milestone year.
There’s a certain synchronicity to having Meow Wolf as a creative partner with this film festival. Now in Colorado with their third permanent home, the exciting new Meow Wolf installation opened in Denver in 2021. Dorman helped create the permanent four-story immersive experience. Both arts organizations are based in towns known as creative hot beds: Meow Wolf in Santa Fe and the film festival year-round staff in Berkeley.
They both transform the towns for their exhibits. When the crews arrive for film fest, there’s a magical transfiguration. A school gymnasium becomes a space-themed screening room. A conference center gets an animated makeover to become the Looney Toons hall of fame that’s dubbed the Chuck Jones Cinema. They both create experiences that attract international audiences of art appreciators.
During Dorman's time with Meow Wolf, he has served as the lead designer for Meow Wolf Denver, Meow Wolf’s 2022 SXSW activation, and is currently co-leading design for Meow Wolf’s Houston exhibition, slated to open in 2024. Over the past 15 years, Droman has maintained a creative practice that straddles fine art, graphic design and illustration. His contemporary and experimental approach to design work has led him to be recognized by print, communication arts, the Society for Typographic Arts and GDUSA, among others.
For Telluride Film Festival’s 50th Anniversary poster, Dorman looked to celebrate the history of the event. As a way of honoring the festival’s history, Dorman redrew a single moment from each of the festival’s previous 49 posters and integrated them all into an entirely new design.
Dorman said, “Fifty years is a momentous milestone. It’s an incredible honor to be asked to return as the poster artist for such a monumental anniversary and to be able to contribute to such a special festival.”
“One of the most joyful posters we’ve had was Luke’s first rendition from 2021, just after the dark year of 2020,” Telluride Film Festival Director Julie Huntsinger said. “It provided the extra lift we needed. It reminded us that so much of what we do is about the love and passion for cinema, and to be exuberant. As we were approaching our big year, the festival’s 50th birthday, we decided to ask him to conjure more of that joy again, and he has surpassed our expectations by a mile. We hope that everyone will join us in celebrating the SHOW as well as all the creative and brilliant people who make this medium what it is ― a spectacular, world-uniting art form that we’re fighting hard to ensure carries on for many, many years to come!”
Posters are an annual tradition of the Telluride Film Festival, and Dorman again joins a prestigious list of artists who have been selected by, and who have shared their talents with, the Telluride Film Festival.
The 50th Telluride Film Festival posters are available for purchase now on the TFF website at www.telluridefilmfestival.org. He'll be on hand to sign the posters during the film festival (August 31 to September 4) and you can decide for yourself if this poster has now become your favorite.
