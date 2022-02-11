How to gather safely with a group indoors to watch the Super Bowl?
Is your Valentine’s Day date, as the Washington Post put it drolly, truly “swab-worthy”?
Throughout the pandemic, antigen tests have offered an important way to tell if it was safe to gather: take a nasal swab, wait 15 minutes for a negative result, done!
The good news: these tests are getting easier to get all the time.
Free community testing is available in Telluride Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Friday of every week, and Wednesdays in Mountain Village. Tests are available Monday through Friday in Norwood (visit tinyurl.com/2p8c3Uae to see the schedule for San Miguel County).
Free Covid testing is available every Monday through Thursday, from 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. at the Ouray County Public Health office in downtown Ouray. (This reporter and her husband recently availed herself of this service before visiting a 90-year-old relative).
At-home antigen tests are becoming easier to procure, as well: the U.S. government now mails them out (go to covidtests.gov to register to receive yours); the State of Colorado will mail tests to your household, as they have to mine (visit covid19.colorado.gov to sign up); and, beginning on Tuesday, health insurance plans are required by federal law to reimburse members for the purchase of at-home tests (phone your insurer to learn more).
After months of antigen tests being almost impossible to find, you can at last find these assays on local store shelves — the pharmacy at South Montrose City Market had them in stock on Friday, for example, as did Walmart.
But as the tests have become easier to get, experts urge caution when it comes to using them. Michelle Barron, M.D., senior medical director of infection prevention control and UCHealth and a professor of medicine and infectious diseases at the University of Colorado, recently offered basic guidance for interpreting results: don’t assume a rapid, at-home test is accurate if you’re feeling sick; don’t assume these tests are accurate if you’ve been in close contact with someone who tested positive (especially given the omicon variant’s extreme contagiousness); and do assume that a positive result is accurate.
“Use your common sense,” Barron has said. “Don’t use a negative result as a free pass to go out if you have symptoms.”
Unfortunately, “antigen tests aren’t as sensitive or specific” when it comes to detecting the omicron variant of COVID, San Miguel County Public Health Director Grace Franklin said, compared to earlier versions of the coronavirus. An antigen test “is not a useless tool,” Franklin emphasized. “But it’s best used once every few days, over time.” (Each test result is merely a snapshot of that moment.)
“If you go in to get an antigen test, you might pick something up,” Franklin said. “If people can get a PCR test, that’s better, but it’s not perfect either.”
Which is not to say it’s unsafe to gather right now. But this is still a time for being thoughtful. As Dr. Barron has said, “We might be done with Covid, but Covid isn’t done with us.”
“It’s complicated, and it’s not over,” Franklin said. “The seriousness (of the risk) has shifted for a lot of people, but not for everyone. A lot of it is, you’re doing a calculation in your head, trying to figure out” how to safely gather if immune-compromised people or others at risk of serious illness from Covid are in your circle right now (or if you are).
“I promised my parents I would come home for Christmas this year,” Franklin recalled. “I said, ‘I want everyone at the very least to have a test; I prefer it be a PCR. Most used a rapid test; this was while the Delta variant was still dominant. One of my cousins came up positive, and didn’t come. The rest of us were able to get together and enjoy ourselves. I’m in my 30s, and I’m boosted — so for me, the risk is reasonable,” Franklin went on. “The question was, how do we protect our mom, who is 69 and has comorbidities? It’s all about the layers — multiple, reasonable layers of protection.”
Such layering includes vaccines and boosters, for starters (the CDC now considers “fully vaccinated” to mean three shots, not two); ventilation indoors (using an air purifier or opening windows), and wearing highly-effective face-coverings, such as N95 or KN95 masks.
Layering up is important because one fix — vaccines, for example — is not enough.
“We know boosters are less protective for those over 60 and the immune-compromised, but they’re still helpful,” Franklin said. “I think a lot of folks in Telluride” are making their way along, doing the best they can. One social group of older residents “is still meeting indoors, still wearing their masks, but they’re taking their masks off when they eat and drink. It’s not perfect, but it’s better.”
What has made it easier for Franklin over the past few months is a close core of friends.
“They’re my people,” she said. “There are five of six of us who I’m willing to be indoors with, and be a little more free.”
Everyone needs to keep asking themselves, who do I feel comfortable with, and what do I need to do to stay safe going forward, she added. The adjusting “is non-stop, because Covid is nonstop. It’s not going away, right? We have the tools at hand to take care of ourselves. It all depends on your tolerance for risk. We have to shift our mindset from, ‘I’m really worried,’ to ‘I know what to do, I’m in power, and these are the skills I can utilize.’”
“We’ve come an extremely long way” since the beginning of the pandemic, “and we should be really proud of that as a community,” she added. “We have a much higher scientific knowledge base. I have a few friends I know aren’t vaccinated. You move away from shame and blame, and emphasize taking care of one another, regardless.”
Hopefully soon, we’ll be able to put the pandemic behind us. “I think in about three months or so, the supply chain should be ramping up,” making treatments, including effective monoclonal antibodies and pills, more accessible to all.
“We thought we were closer a few months ago, but we’re getting there,” Franklin said. “We have some awesome antivirals. We’re getting there.”
