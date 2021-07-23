The map told the story: on Friday afternoon, according to a National Weather Service graphic, much of the Western Slope was under a Flash Flood Watch (‘Multiple hazards in effect,’ a notation blared).
Welcome rain — and, less welcome, the risk of water inundating local roadways — remains through at least the end of this week. It’s not just excessive moisture that is the problem, CDOT spokesman Michelle Peullen explained.
“Entering this monsoon season, the risk of flash-flooding is much higher due to burn scars from wildfires,” Peullen said. “Over at least the next week, we anticipate road closures statewide. We want drivers to be aware; to take extra care; to adapt their habits. People are used to checking the weather before heading out in winter. If a flash flood warning is in effect, consider not traveling. If you must travel, make sure to have a summer emergency kit with you: bring extra water, maybe some snacks, and definitely pack your patience. You could be stuck behind a mudslide, or have to take a long detour due to a road closure.”
“Everything is colliding” for motorists this time of year, Peullen explained. Not only do drivers face hazards of monsoonal weather (made even more unpredictable given the San Juans’ vertiginous terrain), additional traffic is on the roads to begin with. Summertime is construction time — ‘Cone zone season,’ in Peullen’s parlance. What’s more, the Centennial State draws vacationers from all over the U.S.
“The secret is out,” Peullen said. “Utah, which has similar terrain and is just one state away, doesn’t have nearly the number of visitors that we do — yet.”
Peullen’s message is simple: know before you go. “It’s critical to plan ahead, no matter where you’re planning to travel in this state,” she said. East-west travelers in particular are very likely to face delays due to closures over the next week (as they have already) on I-70, due to the risk of mudslides in Glenwood Canyon.
And drivers will certainly face delays if they fail to plan for weekday, and nighttime, closures on U.S. 50 between Montrose and Gunnison, due to a long-planned, disruptive road-widening project in Little Blue Creek Canyon.
“The website COTrip.org is a great resource,” Peullen said. “You can find out where there’s road construction, or a watch or a warning in the area, and amend your travel plans accordingly.”
COTrip also offers an alert system: Drivers can sign up for text messages or emails advising of, say, hazardous conditions on Red Mountain Pass (the precipitous stretch of U.S. Route 550 between Ouray and Silverton). “You can choose the duration of these messages, whether you’re vacationing here for a week or travel this route all year round,” Peullen said.
Kent Baxtrom, CDOT’s road maintenance supervisor for the state’s southwest region, travels local roadways year round. “My biggest takeaway message to motorists at any time is, slow down and watch where you’re going,” Baxtrom said. Also: don’t drive across a flooded road. On Thursday night, CDOT’s crews “were working on a debris flow” across the road south of Cortez, according to Baxstrom. “People just kept driving through that water at 70 m.p.h. I don’t care if you’re an 80,000-pound truck: when you hit that much water, it’s going to take control. If mud and debris is on the road, just stop. It’s really hard to tell, especially at night, how deep that water is.”
CDOT possesses an ample supply of equipment to deal with the landslides, mudslides and, in the winter, avalanches that cross local roadways. Baxstrom supervised the breakdown and cleanup of the mega-ton boulder that rolled down from the hillside onto Highway 145 a couple of years ago (“I spent Memorial Day moving that,” he recalled). “Another one came down last February a little north of there,” he added. “We spent two days cleaning that up. We’ve got trucks and graders and loaders” at the ready in case of road emergencies, “some with buckets, and some with plows. I’ve got graders in Rico, and in Telluride.”
On Thursday night outside Cortez, “by the time it quit raining, we had the road clear,” Baxtrom said. “Give us a little bit of time and space, and we’ll get it cleaned up.”
