It may be a difficult pill to swallow for social butterflies, but public health orders released by San Miguel County officials make it perfectly clear that sheltering at home, physical distancing and gatherings of 10 or fewer people are the new normal.
Violation of public health orders can result in fines of up to $5,000 and jail time. Telluride Chief Marshal Josh Comte told Telluride Town Council at its Tuesday meeting that, so far, no fines have been issued or citations handed out for violations, but his officers have made a number of contacts with those not following the order.
“We’ve been taking an educational approach,” Comte said. “We haven’t utilized this yet (the ability to cite and fine). We’d rather work with the community rather than against the community.”
In the marshal’s office’s most recent public information log, a couple of contacts were recorded that had to do with complaints of those not maintaining physical distance. One was at a local business and another with a group of local youths. The San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office public information log also had a couple of reports of citizens calling in purported violations. In those cases, deputies deemed people were behaving appropriately.
Comte said he thinks the community is taking the public health order seriously overall.
“More positives (COVID-19 test results) have seemed to make it ‘real,’” he said.
According to information from the Colorado Attorney General’s webpage, under state law, “ … counties and local public health agencies have the authority to administer and enforce the order. The State is recommending that local law enforcement and/or local public health agencies first reach out to the entity to seek voluntary compliance. However, local county attorneys or district attorneys can bring any civil or criminal action requested by the local public health director for a local violation of the order.”
In addition to stay-at-home directives, physical distancing measures and limits on gatherings, the county has also asked visitors to stay out of the county and for second homeowners to remain in their primary places of residence. Some council members expressed concern that there have been short-term renters in town and discussed the establishment of a checkpoint on the Spur outside of town to ensure that those coming into town have legitimate business or are county residents.
Town attorney Kevin Geiger suggested that if council were to create legislation to strengthen the code surrounding short-term rentals, a provision penalizing renting property in violation of the public health order could be included. That provision, he said, could potentially result in the permanent loss of the right to rent out their property in town.
There was unanimous support for the idea of a checkpoint and of stiff penalties for those renting out short-term properties despite the public health order, though no official action was taken on the matter.
“It’s the law, plain and simple,” Mayor DeLanie Young said. “We have to protect ourselves.”
There was also a discussion surrounding allowing sales tax deferrals for businesses in the Town of Telluride. Geiger suggested including an end date to any emergency ordinance council might consider and that it be “only for those who desperately need it.”
Town Council will be meeting weekly, on Tuesdays, until further notice.
