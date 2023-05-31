Much like National Football League interior linemen, soccer defenders often go unrecognized…unless they make a mistake the opposition uses as an offensive, warranting a stern shout from the coaches on the sideline.
But during the 2023 girls’ soccer season, Telluride’s coaches instead spent much time exhorting their back liners’ defensive and offensive efforts.
Having outscored opponents 38-3 in seven victories — including non-league shutouts of 2A Tri-Peaks member Lamar and 3A Southwestern champion Montezuma-Cortez, plus clean sheets against 2A Intermountain-South rivals Crested Butte and Ignacio — and allowing only five goals in league play, the Lady Miners’ work was well represented on the All-League Team.
Sent over to the midfield stripe as co-captains for THE' State Tournament, Round-of-16 opener in Lafayette versus classification force Dawson School, senior midfielder/defender Summer Johnson — credited with seven goals, tied with sophomore Pella Ward for second-most (sophomore Lexton Gregory tallied a team-high nine) on the squad — and senior defender Morgan Perpar were both named First Team All-League.
“They always work hard; it’s not like it’s one day here, one day there — they wanted it,” head coach Ramon Rodriguez said of the duo, following a competitive 2-1 loss to the Lady Mustangs. “Overall, what more can we ask for?”
Crested Butte junior midfielder Leigh Harpel (9 goals, 8 assists) was chosen Player-of-the-Year, and was a First Team pick along with senior forward India Nornes (7 goals, 4 assists) and freshman forward Molly Grace Miller (10 goals, 3 assists).
CBCS’ Heather Culley was named Coach of the Year after the Lady Titans (10-7 overall, 5-1 league), seeded ninth in the State bracket (Telluride received the No. 13 seed, Dawson the 4), blanked No. 8 Windsor Charter Academy 4-0 before then falling 2-0 to No. 1 Highlands Ranch SkyView Academy, the regular-season Mile High-East champ. WCA had finished second to Dawson in the MH-West.
Named First Team All-League from Ridgway (7-6-1, 4-2) were seniors Maizy Gordon — credited with a league-leading 21 goals in incomplete team-tracked stats — and Courtney Southall plus freshman Sophia Scranton, while senior goalkeeper Trinity Strohl was chosen from hard-luck IHS (0-15, 0-6).
Seeded 11th in the State bracket, RHS drew No. 6 Colorado Springs Christian in the opening round and suffered a season-ending 8-0 loss.
Which in hindsight wasn’t too terrible a thing; the Lady Lions then ousted 3-seed Westminster Flatirons Academy 6-1, 2-seed Denver Christian 4-1 in a semifinal played at Greeley Northridge H.S., and ultimately 5-seed Colorado Springs Fountain Valley 3-1 at the May 24 grand finale at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City.
Regular-season rulers of the Tri-Peaks, CSCS finished 14-5 overall; the Lady Danes dipped to 14-3.
Sophomore defender Tjarn Lyons and freshman midfielder/forward Kimberly Magana represented Telluride (7-8, 3-3) as Second Team All-Leaguers, along with seniors Ellie O’Neal and Mara Pennie — named Goalkeeper of the Year — of CBCS, senior Claire Lindley and freshman Addy Gardiner of Ridgway, plus senior Trinity Crane and junior Willow Schulz of Ignacio.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.