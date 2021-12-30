The state’s wildlife agency is billing its guided New Years Day hikes as “a chance to start 2022 on the right foot,” with a stroll in nature.
And what could be a better, safer, idea right about now?
Just down the road from Telluride — a sublime drive over the Dallas Divide, which looks to be easy navigable Saturday, as winter storms abate and CDOT’s snowplows do their job — is Ridgway State Park.
The park will offer three events in celebration of the New Year’s Day as the new snow settles: an easy, one-mile hike on the Forest Discovery Nature Trail (a chance to learn more about local wildlife, geology and vegetation). Marshmallow roasting follows from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Warm up by the fire, or carb-up for the next guided adventure: a slightly-more-strenuous, three-mile hike later in the afternoon on the Twin Fawn and Wapiti trails, which offer increasingly panoramic views of Ridgway reservoir, the toothy Sneffels Range, and surrounding mesas as you switchback up through the trees.
These are not even the park’s most popular trails, which include Mear’s Bay, in the park’s Dutch Charlie area, where you’re likely to spot resident and visiting waterfowl; Marmot Run, in the park’s Dallas Creek area; and Enchanted Mesa — the park’s most challenging trail.
All First Day events commence at Ridgway’s Visitors Center. And that’s about the only truly important piece of information about New Years Day, CPW-style: there are really no hard-and-fast deadlines here. The marshmallow roast is a leisurely two-hour long affair, and brochures for self-guided hikes, including the one for the Discovery Nature trail (should you choose to amble solely with family, at your leisure) are available here, as well.
All hikes are free, but admission to Colorado’s State Parks — “usually about $8 to $9,” according to public information officer Travis Duncan — is not. “We have different options for a park pass, and if you’ll be visiting Colorado state parks more than a couple of times this year, I’d definitely check out purchasing one,” Duncan advised.
CPW’s winter adventures are surprisingly varied: additional First Day outings Saturday include a Mystery History Hike and a Search for Sasquatch, for example, both at Staunton State Park, the state’s newest park, about 40 miles southwest of Denver. And Mueller State Park — in Teller County, near Divide — “offers fantastic hikes,” said Duncan, who would know (he was visiting family in Divide when he spoke with this reporter). “There’s a really cool one about the history of bootleggers” in the region, Duncan said. “It’s a great time of year to visit, with wonderful groomed trails for snowshoeing.”
For that matter, snowshoes are available for use at Ridgway State Park, as well.
“Wherever people happen to be — we just want everyone to get outdoors, even if it’s just to a city park,” Duncan added. “This has been our message for the past two years: ‘Live Life Outside.’ People have been discovering all through the pandemic how de-stressing being outdoors can be. They’re still learning about it now.”
The guided get-togethers don’t stop after Jan. 1: CPW’s statewide calendar is full into February and beyond, and includes events like a Forest Bathing Walk, a “relaxing, one-mile wander on a secluded ridge with mindful prompts to explore a small area in a personal way.”
“We’ve been offering Forest Bathing walks for more than a year,” Duncan said. The term derives from the Japanese practice known as shinrin-yoku, meaning to take in the forest atmosphere (a walk in the woods, and connecting with nature, has long been regarded as helpful for human health).
Every outing comes with its own set of risks and precautions right now, and CPW advises those heading out onto a trail to “bring snacks, water, extra clothing” and to wear good hiking shoes for extra traction.
“Wear a face mask” when social distancing is difficult to maintain, CPW advises. Spread out on trails and maintain a distance of at least six feet from others (it’s much easier to do, compared with being inside).
And pack out all your trash.
For a complete list of guided walks at state parks visit cpw.state.co.us/aboutus/Pages/Calendar.aspx.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.