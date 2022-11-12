Voters across Colorado District 3 still anxiously await the results of the nail-bitingly close race between Rep. Lauren Boebert, the Silt Republican, and her Democratic challenger, Aspen businessman, Adam Frisch. As of press time Friday the contest stood at virtually a dead heat. How, many voters are wondering, will this crucial race for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives play out? The answer lies with county clerks throughout the district.
Though the polls closed Tuesday, Election Day at 7 p.m. at the San Miguel County Courthouse, county clerk Stephannie Van Damme and her staff labored into the wee hours of Wednesday before calling it a day. The department’s task — and one they execute each election — is now curing ballots and tabulating any overseas or military ballots that might still be received. Curing, Van Damme explained occurs when a ballot is rejected.
“All voters whose ballots were rejected have been notified and they have until midnight on Nov. 16 to ‘cure’ the discrepancy by completing an affidavit and providing their ID,” she explained. “They can submit these items via the Text2Cure system, email, in person, or snail mail.”
Text2Cure is a system set up the Colorado Secretary of State so that voters with rejected ballots can use their cell phones to resolve issues such as missing or unmatched signature, issues with identification and other problems identified by their county clerk’s elections officials. Voters will need their Voter ID number (available at GoVoteColorado.gov) and an acceptable form of ID as requested by the clerk’s office. With that information in hand voters simply text COLORADO to Text the word "COLORADO" to the number 28683, touch the link you receive in the reply text. Click the "Cure My Ballot" button and enter your Voter ID number. When prompted, provide your signature by signing the screen of your mobile phone. When prompted, use your mobile phone’s camera to take a picture of an acceptable form of ID. Click submit and you’re done.
Not quite all of San Miguel County’s ballots have been received, Van Damme said.
“There is still some opportunity to receive some overseas or military ballots by the same deadline of midnight on November 16,” she said. “We are also still in the process of receiving ballots that were received by other counties prior to 7 p.m. on Election Day.”
Voter turnout for this year’s midterms appears to be similar to 2018’s midterm election.
“San Miguel County saw a 68 percent turnout,” Van Damme said. “This is right about what we saw in the 2018 midterm election. It was a good turnout. I believe the statewide turnout is a bit above 56 percent.”
With other election officials working around the district, performing the same procedures, only then will a final count of the Boebert-Frisch race be determined. If the current totals are any indication, it will remain a tight race and could trigger a recount. Van Damme explained what will precipitate a recount.
“A mandatory, district-wide recount would be triggered with a difference of .5 percent or less,” she said. “If the difference is greater than that, a candidate can request a recount at their own expense.”
Such was the case this summer when former Mesa County Clerk, Tina Peters, called for a recount in her Republican primary contest for Secretary of State with Pam Anderson. The tally showed Peters still couldn’t best Anderson, who, in turn, eventually lost to incumbent secretary of state, Jena Griswold, a Democrat.
The eyes of the nation are on Colorado’s District 3, as officials painstakingly tabulated the last ballots. Should a recount take place — as of press time, the margin between Boebert and Frisch would automatically trigger one — it must take place by Dec. 15. Colorado county elections boards have until Nov. 30 to certify their election results and submit those to the secretary of state's office, which has a Dec. 5 deadline to issue its own certification or order mandatory recounts. Any recounts requested by a candidate, or other parties, must be paid for by that candidate or other party and must be completed by Dec. 15.
Van Damme expressed gratitude to the county’s voters and her staff and urged citizens to ensure their voter information is up-to-date.
“I feel very fortunate to be in San Miguel County, where our voters are engaged and appreciative of our process and the work we perform, and where we have been able to assemble a really great group of bi-partisan judges to work our polling centers and process ballots,” she said. “I would like to encourage all eligible voters to make a habit of updating and checking their voter registration information online at govotecolorado.gov often, even when there is no election on the immediate horizon. The middle of an election is not the best time to realize that your mailing address is incorrect, and keeping your info updated helps our office to provide ballots for all voters in a timely manner and helps eliminate issues during the election period. I also want to thank everyone for voting and making their voice heard.”
