SAN MIGUEL SHERIFF’S OFFICE
APRIL 20
PROPERTY DAMAGE: A deputy responded to a complaint about a neighbor damaging their property. A summons was issued to the party responsible for criminal mischief and prohibited use of a weapon.
GONE BABY GONE: A case of theft on Dallas Divide is under investigation.
WHO’S YOUR PAL?: Deputies took a report of a possible scam involving Paypal.
APRIL 21
ALL IS WELL: A report of a vehicle parked at a trailhead near Ophir was taken. The deputy knew the owner of the vehicle and confirmed the owner was staying in a nearby cabin.
GONE MUDDIN’ GONE MISSING: Some young folks went mudding and when the hour got late their mother reported they were likely stuck somewhere. Sure enough, they were, but made contact with their family who then no longer needed assistance from SMSO to get the kids unstuck and home.
APRIL 22
SHOTGONE: A man reported his shotgun had gone missing somewhere between Egnar and Norwood.
APRIL 23
DAMAGE: A man reported his car had been damaged while it was parked at a trailhead in the Fall Creek area.
NOT CRIMINAL, JUST NO GOOD: A man reported possible fraud by a Cortez-based business. After investigation, the deputy determined no crime had taken place, but based on negative customer reviews, the company had a track record of poor service.
APRIL 24
ESCAPE, THWARTED: Cows tried to make a break for it, but were turned in before they made the county line.
WHY CAN’T WE BE FRIENDS?: A deputy spoke with a person having neighbor issues.
GO FASTER: That’s a Black Crowes song that kicks ass, but in this case, going faster — 75 in a 50 — will get you a citation.
APRIL 27
GATED BREATH: A dispute over a gate will be resolved amicably, one hopes.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: A case is being investigated.
WATER— MORE PRECIOUS THAN GOLD: A water rights dispute in the Norwood area is being looked into by the town’s water commission.
APRIL 30
THE POLLINATOR: A motorist called in what she thought could have been a wreck in San Miguel Canyon as she saw a plume of dust. The deputy determined no wreck had occurred but what the woman may have seen was juniper pollen.
EYE SAW YOU: A case of trespassing is being investigated following the retrieval of video footage captured on the property.
IT’S A MIGHTY BIG FOREST: Two camping parties were urged to camp elsewhere after getting in a dispute over a campsite.
MAY 2
RED RUN: A red sedan was called in for speeding on a county road outside Norwood. Deputies could not locate the vehicle.
OUCH: A deputy assisted Norwood ambulance at Miramonte reservoir with an angler with a fishhook in her thigh.
MAY 3
’TIS THE SEASON: Deputies, Placerville Fire Department and citizens worked together to put out a small wildfire on Specie Mesa.
SAR MISSION: A juvenile female with a head injury was aided in Cornet Creek after a chunk of ice came loose from the falls.
REQUIRED FOR DRIVING: A female driving without a driver’s license was advised to procure one before driving again.
TELLURIDE MARSHAL’S DEPARTMENT
APRIL 23
NOTHING TO SEE HERE: A public health order complaint was lodged on a resident who had received authorization from the town to be where they were. They were also abiding by the 14-day self-quarantine. No violation.
APRIL 24
MOVE IT: No camping on the Valley Floor.
DO THE RIGHT THING: The staff of a liquor store was educated on proper business etiquette during the current health order and stated that they would fall into compliance with the curbside service.
APRIL 27
NO CAMPING: A vehicle with out of state plates was contacted for illegal camping and directed to the National Forest.
DOMESTIC: A domestic violence call resulted in the two parties agreeing to separate for the night.
MAY 1
CAN’T DO THAT: A driver of a vehicle with out of state plates was warned about car camping and the public health order.
MAY 2
UNDERAGE: Four parties were issued summons for underage drinking.
AND YOU, TOO: A subject was issued a summons for criminal mischief and underage drinking.
MAY 3
HARASSMENT: An argument resulted in one being issued a summons for harassment.
MAY 4
DOING THE RIGHT THING: A complaint of a public health order violation at a local eatery was unfounded.
MAY 5
BAD FOR BUSINESS: Officers were unable to locate a possible shoplifter from a main street business.
BE THE MAN BEHIND THE MASK: A public health order complaint resulted in a person being counseled on the current order.
NOT A HOAX: A public health order complaint resulted in several people at a backyard gathering being counseled on social distancing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.