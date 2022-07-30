SAN MIGUEL SHERIFF’S OFFICE
JULY 18
BAD MOTOR SCOOTER: A speeding motorcyclist was cited for his advanced mph.
HIGH WATER: A family got stuck in the Cornet Creek area due to flooding and high runoff.
BUMPER CAR: A motorist was cited for tailgating.
JULY 19
OLD AND IN THE WAY: A disabled vehicle was abandoned in the travel lane on Highway 145 near Ophir.
ALSO IN THE WAY: The owner of a vehicle blocking Bridal Veil Road was contacted and instructed to move the car out of way.
AGGRESSIVE: An aggressive driver was reported near Black Bear Pass, which strikes us as a dubious location for aggression.
TOO CLOSE: A camper complained about vehicles encroaching on his campsite. They eventually moved.
JULY 20
ATTRACTING ATTENTION: When stopped for expired plates and an inoperable brake light, a motorist was issued a citation for driving under restraint.
SCREECHING HALT: A speeder was stopped and found he did not have a license to drive, much less drive fast.
JULY 21
HIGH COUNTRY INJURY: A Via Ferrata hiker suffered an injured ankle and was helped to medical care.
JULY 22
SEEING QUADRUPLE: A deputy arrested a male for a felony DUI (4th offense), driving under restraint, open alcohol containers, and open marijuana containers.
SCURVY RV: Deputies responded to a traffic complaint involving an RV passing a stopped vehicle in an unsafe manner. The driver of the RV was contacted and given a warning for reckless driving after the reporting party agreed not to pursue charges if the warning was issued.
JULY 23
LOST BACKPACK: If you lost your backpack near the Golloping Goose trailhead, the sheriff’s office has it.
WANDERED OFF: A missing juvenile was reunited with the parental units.
IT SURE IS BEAUTIFUL: But it’s not smoke, it’s a delicately draped arrangement of clouds caressing the mountainsides.
PROTECTION ORDER VIOLATION: An inebriated Placerville man was arrested for being in violation of a protection order.
JULY 24
WANDERING MINDS: Make for bad drivers. A distracted driver was counseled.
SAR MISSION: A female with a lower extremity injury was helped from the Cornet Creek area and to medical attention.
TELLURIDE MARSHAL’S DEPARTMENT
JULY 14
PARTY IN THE PARK: Following a noise complaint, music was de-volumed.
TOO YOUNG: Officers responded to a report of underage consumption near Lift 8.
RHYTHM SECTION: Bears kept the beat on a series of alleyway trashcans.
EMS ASSIST: Officers were on-hand for a pair of emergency medical personnel calls — one for a seizure, another for a fall.
JULY 15
HOT COP: He chased a bear back into the woods. Now we think he’s just showing off.
NOT STOLEN: Just couldn’t remember where it was parked.
MIDDLE GROUND: A lost motorist parked in the middle of the road to try to figure out where he was. He was told he was in the middle of the road and advised to move.
PROBABLY THE GETAWAY CAR: An idling car was occupied by a dog.
GAME ON: A bear was chased back into the woods.
HUNGER GAMES: A bear scouted the alleys for unsecured trash.
CAME TO: A man reported passed out in the alley was gone when officers arrived.
PEACE OUT: Officers mediated a verbal argument.
JULY 16
WANDERING WALLETS: Many people lost wallets in this gripping edition of Cop Shop: TMO edition. Some were reclaimed, others remain at the cop shop. Lose yours? Give ‘em a call at 970-728-3818.
JULY 17
DON’T LET THE DOOR: Someone who had overstayed their welcome found that the door, will indeed, hit you on the ass on the way out.
THUNDER IS SCARY: A frightened dog was reunited with its owners following a thunderstorm.
CITIZEN ASSIST: Tourists who missed the gondola were given a hand.
JULY 18
ENOUGH WITH THE WALLETS ALREADY: So many lost.
VANDAL TOOK THE HANDLE: An arrest was made following the vandalization of a number of cars in the Shandoka parking lot.
JULY 19
BUFFET: A bear dined enthusiastically from an unsecured trash can and the owner was advised to clean it up.
JULY 21
DISTURBANCE AND THEN SOME: A disturbance call became an arrest for driving under the influence.
JULY 22
TASTING FREEDOM: The very crafty Mill Creek cows were herded back into confinement.
LOST: And found. A lost 5-year-old was reunited with his adult humans.
BANGERS, ALL THE TIME: A music-blasting party was advised that it was too loud.
THIS TIME IT ROLLED UPHILL: A traffic complaint Down Valley became a disturbance call in town.
JULY 23
PARKED FOR ALL TIME: Vehicles were stuck in the parking garage.
POOR BEAR: A car hit a bear on the Spur.
UNATTENDED DEATH: A man died in his home.
HARASSMENT: Officers took a report of harassment.
JULY 24
IDLE HARASSMENT: There was a report of harassment associated with an idling vehicle.
BEARLYMPICS: A bear was chased into the woods.
JULY 27
HAVE GUN WILL TRAVEL: A firearm was left in a hotel room and handed over to the po-po for safekeeping and return.
THAT’S JUST RUDE: A car parked and idling all day was eventually turned off by a neighbor.
RUDE, REDUX: A car parked blocking a driveway for three days was towed.
