The San Miguel Resource Center (SMRC) recently announced Laila Benitez as its new executive director, according to a news release. Benitez has extensive experience in government, nonprofit management, fundraising and community development.
“On behalf of the Board of Directors of the San Miguel Resource Center we are thrilled to welcome Laila to lead our team. We are confident that her experience, grace, professionalism, and compassion will propel the SMRC to new heights to service those in need in our region,” SMRC Vice President Ana Bowling.
Benitez moved to the Telluride region 12 years ago from Boulder, where she worked in the medical device industry leading clinical studies in the treatment of cardiovascular disease. After moving to the area, she first worked in community relations for the Town of Mountain Village. In 2015, she was elected to the Mountain Village Town Council and was appointed mayor of Mountain Village in 2017.
Benitez was a critical figure in helping pass the San Miguel Authority for Regional Transportation (SMART) ballot measure, leading the launch of the organization and served two terms as SMART board chair. As mayor, Laila has been a consistent advocate for town support and funding for community services, such as suicide prevention, anti-violence advocacy, and women’s and children’s safety.
“I am excited and honored to have the opportunity to work with such a dedicated group committed to providing essential services in our community,” Benitez said. “The San Miguel Resource Center is here for our community when they are at their most vulnerable, and I look forward to working with this incredible team as we meet this critical need in our region.”
Benitez also currently serves on the board of the Telluride Foundation and recently served on the board of the Telluride Hospital District shortly.
Founded in 1993, the San Miguel Resource Center is the only victim service agency in the region. The mission is to empower and advocate for individuals affected by domestic violence and sexual assault through intervention and supportive services, while promoting social change through prevention education and community awareness.
San Miguel Resource Center operates a 24-hour helpline and crisis intervention and helps victims with emergency shelter, financial assistance, personal and legal advocacy, and counseling resources. The services are free and available to all victims, regardless of race, gender, sexual orientation or ability.
In 2021, the SMRC staff saw 176 and had already supported over 100 clients this year, which represents a 150-plus percent increase. In May, SMRC board chair Sutton Schuler explained that the ideal executive director candidate would provide “a visionary approach,” which is what Benitez brings to the organization.
“I want to ensure our community members and donors that they can continue to rely on the SMRC for our advocacy, prevention education programming and community awareness work,” she said at the time. “If anything, we see the SMRC's reach and impact growing with new leadership and believe our clients will receive even better support with the right leader in place.”
SMRC Client Services Manager Ainslee Fessenden added that under new leadership the organization could explore bolstering its efforts even more.
“While we have never stopped providing supportive advocacy services to victims/survivors, the staff is full of ideas for how to expand our reach and deepen our impact in our communities,” she said.
SMRC was founded in 1993 at the “Tomboy House” by a group of citizens who were concerned that the needs of domestic violence victims were not being met by local service providers. Victims, survivors, their families and friends, and community professionals initiated a grassroots effort that resulted in the first victim service agency in San Miguel County. SMRC is still the only victim service agency in the region. In its first year of operation, the organization served 28 clients. That number has only grown over the years.
To learn more about San Miguel Resource Center’s work and the people behind it, visit smrcco.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.