Five candidates are vying for the San Miguel County Commissioner seat vacated earlier this week by the departure of commissioner Hilary Cooper. San Miguel County Democratic Party sent an update from its Vacancy Committee to the Daily Planet on Tuesday about the five candidates and copies of their letters of intent.
The candidates for the District 1 seat are Doug Sanders, Anne Brown, Kevin Jones, Robert Weatherford and DeLanie Young. The Town of Telluride followed with an announcement saying Young, who serves as Telluride’s mayor, formally announced her intent to join the running for the commissioner seat during Tuesday’s regular town council meeting.
Cooper announced her resignation in April to pursue her interests in expanding affordable housing initiatives as a director at the state level in a new department at the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade. For her part, she was honored at the county commission’s meeting in Norwood on May 3.
The Planet followed up with Cooper after the May 3 meeting, during which a proclamation was made declaring May 3 as Hilary Cooper Day, and asked if she was surprised and what her reaction was to the declaration.
“I was totally surprised and deeply touched,” Cooper said. “These last few weeks have been an emotional roller coaster.”
She said that “many at the county have become friends” and the two other commissioners, Kris Holstrom and Lance Waring, “have been friends for over 20 years.”
“It has been an opportunity to look back at all we have done together,” Cooper said. “It absolutely felt good to be recognized by my team, but it is also a recognition of all that we have accomplished together, because I could not have done it without their support.”
Moving forward, Cooper said she asks that “people consider what they can do to help improve our community, whether through public service or supporting those who are serving, which includes respectful and productive feedback.”
“We are all busy, but our community leaders need your ideas and feedback to be successful,” Cooper said.
A vote to select one of the five hopeful candidates to appoint a commissioner to replace her is scheduled for Wednesday at 7 p.m. Before that, a forum is being held on Tuesday from 6-7 p.m. Both meetings will be open to the public on Zoom. Visit smcdemocrats.org to see the public information about how to access the Zoom forum and vote or to contact the San Miguel County Democratic Party.
Here are some statements from the letters of intent from the candidates.
DELANIE YOUNG
“The county commissioner role was something I had always contemplated pursuing at some point in my future,” Young said in a town news release this week. “This vacancy created an unexpected opportunity and putting my hat in the ring accelerated my timeline. I didn't want to pass up an opportunity that was always one which interested me.”
Young’s letter of intent said her decision to pursue the county commission seat was not a simple one.
“I believe my extensive and ever-developing experience working in the public sector in Telluride since 2006 makes me one of the best suited candidates for this County Commissioner role. My position with the San Miguel Regional Housing Authority, my time as a Telluride Town Council member, and now being the Mayor of Telluride have afforded me opportunities to learn, understand, and take an active role in government processes for almost seventeen years.”
Young’s letter said her work has been rewarding.
“I am enjoying my current endeavor, and I am excited for the myriad projects we have in the pipeline. I also value the working relationships I have nurtured with the Town of Telluride staff. Ultimately, I chose to apply for the vacant Commissioner seat, because I firmly believe that I can more broadly support my community and the Telluride region if selected to represent them in this capacity,” Young’s letter said.
ANNE BROWN
“I have tremendous respect for our current elected officials and staff, and am continually impressed by their diligent work,” Brown said in a letter of intent. “My passion for serving the community, particularly our under-represented and under-served residents, has multiplied as I have learned more about local and regional challenges. While I am proud of the incremental impact my current work makes towards improving the health and well-being of SMC, I believe I can offer more.”
Brown’s letter says she is a graduate of Yale University, a retired market researcher and has been a registered Democrat in San Miguel County since 1990. Brown’s accomplishments include serving with Friends of the Wilkinson Public Library, Telluride Regional Chamber of Commerce, SMC early childhood commission and Telluride Mountain School.
Brown said in her letter that her interests are in updating the East End Master Plan, affordable housing and advocating for immigrant residents.
“I am excited that the Planning Department has taken on the enormous task of updating the East End Master Plan, and impressed with their process, including the listening sessions and survey conducted to gain community input. It would be an honor to help finalize, approve and begin implementing this essential policy resource, ensuring that the future of the east end will reflect the values and goals of its residents,” Brown wrote.
ROBERT WEATHERFORD
“It has been a privilege to be involved in local government and nonprofits for most of my life,” Weatherford said in his letter of intent. “Being in love with Telluride and our region makes me want to help fulfill our potential growth with the aspects of life such as creativity, communal gathering and respect for our history. The free market guarantees growth but not quality of life. My service on the housing board back when I was on town council during Elaine Fisher’s time as mayor educated me on how central and inescapable the housing issue is for resort communities. Meeting at that time with the Aspen housing authority taught me that no matter how much work they had already done, one is always slipping further behind the real demand.”
Weatherford founded a painting program at the Ah Haa School and taught painting for 20 years and has a master’s degree from the Union Theological Seminary in New York. Weatherford has been involved in local government for a long time with passion for improving the community, including working with the historical commission and town council.
DOUG SANDERS
“It was actually my time in Norwood that first drew me to be interested in being a county commissioner,” Sanders’ letter of intent said. “It was then and is still my belief that a county wide solution is the best way to look at and address most of our continuing growth, commuter, and economic issues.”
Sanders has a professional career as a surveyor, his letter of intent said.
“As a worker in the community for the last 24 years, my views mirror that of our community,” he said.
Sanders said in his letter of intent that he has worked on “almost every single government housing project from original design through construction” and mapping.
“Also, as a Ski Instructor, I have made many long time friends out of my clients. These friendships include many lengthy conversations about how to successfully create new ideas, but also how to integrate them into existing structures and then into the future. This is often a pragmatic, structured and realistic planning. I feel my broad range of experiences, length of time in Telluride and knowledge of the intricacies in the building and tourism community, have helped in shaping my perspective to be open to other peoples opinions while thinking about the bigger picture and what is best for the community as a whole.”
KEVIN R. JONES
“My professional background is diverse and progressive,” Kevin Jones said in his letter of intent. “I was professionally trained in corporate finance at large, publicly traded companies. After moving to Telluride, I used that foundation to own multiple, local businesses. Most recently, I was a founder, co-owner and CEO of Latitude 38 Vacation Rentals. I held that position for 12 years. During that time, I led the company from start-up, to employing over 30 people in the region. I thrive in the process of learning, working through challenges, and helping a team achieve goals.”
Jones said he is “an active member of our community.”
“I am currently a 17 year veteran of the Telluride Fire Protection District and have previously served on the TMVOA Board, the Telluride Tourism Board, and the Telluride Regional Airport Authority Board of Directors. I am passionate about giving back to my community, and I believe that my professional and community experience would be a valuable asset for this office,” his letter said. “I am a hard worker and I never quit. I have always been dedicated to whatever team I am on and its mission. I am always willing to go the extra mile for my family, my friends and my community. I am a team player, a good listener, and creative, but analytical thinker.”
