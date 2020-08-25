Telluride Town Council gave the go-ahead on Tuesday to take part in a new data collection program that, using human waste samples, can help public health officials with policy decisions regarding the COVID-19 virus. Tuesday’s meeting marks the third time the idea has been discussed among elected officials. The topic was first floated at a recent intergovernmental meeting, and last week, San Miguel County officials committed funding for the novel project.
Scientists know that an individual that has contracted the coronavirus sheds the virus in fecal matter in as few as two days after being infected. This occurs whether or not the individual is symptomatic. By collecting samples at Telluride’s wastewater treatment plant at Society Turn, the data could demonstrate an uptick in positive cases, well before a potential outbreak.
“It could give us a four-to-seven-day advance notice about positive cases,” town manager Ross Herzog said.
The county’s public health director, Grace Franklin, has called the sampling program “another tool” she and other officials can use to determine steps needed to take to craft public health orders — loosening or tightening ordered depending on what the data reveals. According to Herzog, Franklin has indicated to him and others that the information would be “one more tool in the toolbox … in order to get ahead of it,” Herzog told council.
Council member Adrienne Christy voiced her strong approval for the sampling program.
“This is a no-brainer,” Christy said. “It should be an absolute yes.”
Telluride Public Works Director Paul Ruud said that the ability to take samples is already installed at the planet.
“We can piggyback onto existing sampling,” he said.
And he said that the addition of virus sampling would be a “minor impact” to staff there, explaining that shipping time-sensitive samples to the lab — GT Molecular — would be a small extra task.
The cost of sampling, Herzog said, is about $295 per test. A month of testing runs about $2,400. Greg Craig, a former member of the San Miguel County Public Health Preparedness Task Force, issued a challenge to local governments last week when he told the San Miguel County Board of Commissioners he pledged $5,000 to get the ball rolling. Craig told council yesterday his offer stands, but the clock is ticking.
“My offer expires Sept. 1,” he said. “I don’t think town council needs to debate this. I urge you to institute this program in the next 48-72 hours.”
Council did not need a formal vote on matter but all members gave the program a thumbs-up.
“I like science,” said Mayor DeLanie Young. “Let’s go for it.”
The program would only provide officials with data for the east end of the county in areas that are served by the wastewater treatment plant. Both Telluride and Mountain Village would be part of the program, as well as Lawson Hill, Eider Creek, Hillside and Brown Homestead.
Council also approved an early step in a process that will result in more affordable housing. They unanimously approved a petition that sets in motion annexation of four acres of county land west of Eider Creek on the north side of the Spur.
“This starts the annexation process for the Sunnyside housing project,” said Telluride planning director Ron Quarles.
County planning director Kaye Simonson concurred.
“This is a necessary first step,” she said.
The approval activates a number of steps required for legal annexation of the property, including publishing a notice in the newspaper for four weeks, sharing a copy of the petition with the San Miguel County Clerk and Board of Commissioners and the school district, and meeting with the town’s Planning & Zoning Commission. From there, P&Z will make a recommendation to council regarding master plan updates and any appropriate zoning changes or modifications to accommodate the project. A public hearing with council is scheduled for Oct. 6.
Mayor Young reminded council that annexing the land for the joint project was crucial to be able to provide town-supplied water and wastewater services to the eventual residents at Sunnyside.
Town council honored outgoing wastewater treatment plant supervisor, Bill Goldsworthy, who is retiring this year after 42 years with the town. His successor, Katie Doody, thanked him for his mentorship and awarded him with a plaque commemorating his decades of service.
“There were many sleepless nights,” Goldsworthy said. “There was a sense of being needed, which keeps you going.”
In other council business, a new face on a local board was chosen over an incumbent member, as council gave the nod to Tommy Thacher to replace incumbent David Doody on the Parks & Recreation Commission. Thacher will serve a two-year term as an alternate on that board. Council member Todd Brown noted Doody’s dedication, as demonstrated with a near-perfect attendance record. Thacher’s appointment was garnered with a 5-2 vote, with Brown and Christy logging no votes. Thacher’s appointment marks the third time this year that long-standing P&R commission members have been unseated. Former vice chair Eliot Brown and Bebe McGraw saw long stints on the commission ended by the appointments of Jim Denny and Megan Honea.
And Joanna Kanow will retain her seat on the Ecology Commission, moving up from an alternate seat to a regular seat. Kanow will serve for two years. She has been on the Ecology Commissioner since first being appointed in 2018. There were no other applicants for the position on that board.
For more Telluride Town Council news, see the Thursday edition of the Daily Planet.
