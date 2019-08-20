Hazy skies in Telluride Tuesday afternoon made some locals recall last summer’s devastatingly dry summer, as smoke from several area forest fires stung eyes and dulled the sun.
The smoke, however, was not a raging, barely contained wildfire, but a prescribed burn in the Boggy Draw area in Dolores County. U.S. Forest Service/San Juan National Forest officials explained that the planned 1,600-acre blaze was being controlled and monitored by crews, and though the plume from the fire was considerable, everything was going according to plan.
A Colorado Smoke Outlook advisory was posted earlier Tuesday on the state’s Department of Public Health and Environment website in anticipation of the burn’s smoke impacts.
“The activity on the Boggy Draw prescribed burn in the San Juan National Forest is expected on Tuesday,” the advisory read. “Smoke from the fire will be visible from Dolores and surrounding areas. Light-to-moderate impacts are expected in the immediate vicinity of the fire. No public health concerns are anticipated at this time.”
The burn was ignited from the air and the ground.
