The Lower Bear Creek Preserve area is going to look different this summer, as the Telluride Open Space Commission directed town staff Monday to de-emphasize several trails on both the west and east sides of the popular gorge.
The virtual special meeting this week followed a May 17 site walk.
Trails in the area splinter at certain points, including through a wetlands section on the east of the gorge that can be slick and potentially dangerous to inexperienced hikers who may not be wearing proper footwear.
Some entrances and exits into that region aren’t even designated trails, and people are “bushwhacking” in find their way back into the gorge, commission chair Angela Dye explained.
“People may seek to find it anyway, and what they’re doing is they’re not finding it, so they’re bushwhacking and creating not only environmental impact, but safety issues for themselves in an effort to find the gorge,” she said.
Overuse and increased visitation has caused negative consequences, particularly harm to area vegetation. The commission, with the help of town staff, has already placed signage in the area in an effort to educate users about revegetation plans.
“My main emphasis here is trying to limit the environmental damage as much as possible,” commission member Nancy Craft said. “I think that the idea of discouraging people from using certain social trails by using natural barriers is something that I would support very much, both on the west side and east side.”
Before coming to a consensus, officials talked about each trail and what to do with it. At one point, commission member Robin Hope suggested closing off the entire area for the summer season so more discussion and consideration could take place before making any decisions.
“I did want to put on the table the idea of closing it off for this summer on behalf of Jerry. I think he’d throw that out there. We seem to be coming at it from so many angles maybe it’d be worth closing it off for a year as an option.
She also recommended potentially creating a viewpoint area that may inhibit people, especially visitors, from traveling further into the area, but would also give them a good view of the lush gorge.
“I’m wondering if that might bring the numbers down,” she said of a viewpoint. The commission decided not to designate a viewing area.
Toward the conclusion of the discussion, which lasted approximately an hour, Dye summarized, “I think we all agree that natural barriers are good.”
Town program director Lance McDonald explained that a crew is scheduled to be in the area June 1 to begin the work.
Another component to decreasing visitation and use in the area is education, the commission has said. Online mentions on websites, blogs and social media have largely contributed to the issues, so the commission plans to reach out through those channels with educational messages regarding overuse.
Town public information officer David Nepsky shared some stats about the area’s online presence, including that it’s been mentioned on 38 websites since 2011. The area also has 2,000-plus references on Instagram and Facebook, as well as two dedicated Facebook pages that are linked to Google Maps, and it’s been geotagged 360 times on social media.
The commission also approved a message Nepsky proposed that could be sent to websites and people who post about the area.
“The Lower Bear Creek Preserve area has experienced significant soil erosion and environmental degradation due to increased visitation. The Town of Telluride is embarking on a revegetation and restoration effort. We ask your assistance towards giving this unique area time to heal, and would appreciate removal of any direct references to this area online and in print,” the message, which is signed by the commission, reads.
Town staff will provide the commission with updates on their respective efforts moving forward as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.