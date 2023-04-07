In the middle of the March melt and snowstorms, San Miguel County resident Todd Rector and a band of local volunteers spent a day chipping the Youth Link skatepark features, next to Voodoo Studios in Telluride, out of ice and snow so it could be moved to Norwood Town Park.
While the site will soon be developed for affordable housing, the local skateboarding community is merely moving things around in what might be called a Telluride Slide skateboard trick. Rector said when he heard the skatepark equipment was going to be removed to make room for affordable housing, and that it was available for relocation, he “kind of spearheaded the move to Norwood.”
The Town of Telluride was accepting sealed bids for the equipment through last November. The advertisement for bids stated, “Disassembly, loading and transportation is the responsibility of the purchaser.” No minimum bid was listed in the advertisement.
“A couple of towns expressed interest,” Ryan McGovern said, the recreation facilities manager for the Town of Telluride. “They just couldn’t get the equipment moved, though, and in the end, Todd got the resources together. It took some dedicated people to make it happen.”
Rector’s volunteer team spent almost two days moving equipment. The team included staff members from the Town of Telluride, the Telluride Fire Department, San Miguel Search and Rescue, Ground Pounders, Telluride Tire and Fleet Services in Norwood.
“The worst part was digging the equipment out of the ice and three feet of snow in Telluride,” said Rector. “Then we loaded it up with a forklift from Mike Kimball at Ground Pounders, brought it all down to Norwood on Telluride Tire’s donated flatbed, and Ray Cossey met us with his Fleet Services forklift to place them on the pad at Town Park in Norwood.”
The skatepark features were originally built for the Youth Link skatepark by Craig Wasserman, owner of the Drop Zone in Telluride.
“I’m really glad to see that these ramps are going to be used,” Wasserman said. “Any time we have skate parks in a community, it’s a good thing for the youth and the adults. Skateboarding is a community builder.”
A few reasons, Wasserman said, are “skateboarders all respect each other because it’s a hard sport to learn, plus, it’s open to everyone who’s interested. It crosses over different ages, abilities and genders.”
To replace the Youth Link features, the Telluride Parks and Recreation Commission approved and completed an expansion to the Telluride Town Park skate course last summer.
“The Town of Telluride funded the whole project,” said McGovern.
“We’re super appreciative that the town was supportive of that expansion and that it continues to support skateboarding,” said Wasserman. He added, “We were excited to see anyone take the Youth Link equipment, but really glad to see it go to Norwood.”
Norwood’s Town Park has had a small skatepark for nearly 15 years that was funded by Great Outdoors Colorado and Just For Kids Foundation grants. The newly added Wasserman features helped expand the park and replaced a defunct mini ramp that was built and donated in 2009 by the late John Fahnestock, his sons and the late Jon Sapp.
Sapp and other community members contributed countless volunteer hours to build the BMX park and skatepark in Norwood. Now, continuing in the same volunteer tradition, said Rector, the park has grown again.
Wasserman added, “I’m all for seeing the skateboard community grow, and really happy to see Norwood take the equipment. It deserves a great skatepark.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.