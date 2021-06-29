Once again, the Telluride community has to reimagine traditional Fourth of July festivities –– cherishing small, fire-free celebratory gatherings, observing fireworks occurring in moisture-laden regions via their computer screens and enjoying the unorthodox languor of town during this time.
The cancellation of Fourth of July celebrations in town –– including the firemen’s picnic, parade down Main Street and firework display over Ajax that attracts 10,000-plus people to town each year –– was initially due to COVID-19 restrictions. Current “extreme drought” conditions have further justified the official firework ban. In April, the Telluride Fire Protection District had already committed to steering clear of celebratory fireworks, according to town attorney Kevin Geiger.
At Tuesday’s Telluride Town Council meeting, council members unanimously approved an emergency ordinance, effective immediately, banning open fires; smoking outside of designated spaces; and selling, displaying or lighting fireworks within the Town of Telluride. Violators of the ban will be subject to fines of up to $1,000.
“This drought in the western United States is being considered a 20-year drought. So even though we, in the higher elevation, are seeing prescription right now, our entire area is experiencing a 20-year drought, which is obviously much bigger than any of us can really wrap our heads around,” Telluride Mayor DeLanie Young said. “(San Miguel County) passing their (ordinance) doesn't really include us, and we wanted to make sure we were all playing along with the same rules.”
Council member Lars Carlson added that despite recent rainfall, the “long-term moisture content” is still “extremely dry,” validating the need to adopt the ordinance.
San Miguel County then implemented Stage One Fire Restrictions June 17, which prohibits building fires or using stove fires outside of permanent fire pits in designated recreation areas, smoking in non-designated areas, operating a non-USDA or -SAE approved spark arrestor chainsaw, operating a torch with open flame, and using fireworks. Stage 1 Fire Restrictions “help land management agencies reduce fire risk and prevent wildfires during periods of high to extreme danger,” according to the San Miguel County website.
“Typically what we do is wait for the county to act first, because they have a lot more land and a lot more forested land that is more vulnerable to wildfire than the Town of Telluride,” Geiger said. “When they act, we usually look at this and think about doing something at the town level. (This time) that direction was provided by the mayor about nine days ago, that she wanted to add (the emergency firework ban) to the agenda, so the town council could consider it under a formal, emergency ordinance.”
Geiger presented the memorandum on behalf of Mayor DeLanie Young and council members during the meeting.
Every year, the fire protection district also continually conducts formal studies and analysis on the fire danger pertinent to Telluride by utilizing drought monitors and field moisture numbers from state-wide weather stations (ROS stations) maintained by the U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management (BLM), which are the fire protection district’s federal partners, Geiger said. This information is then shared with town’s policy makers.
Fire protection district chief John Bennett explained that local Colorado fire districts, county sheriff's offices, state parks, national parks, the BLM and forest service attend weekly Wednesday meetings to discuss and monitor these scientific data points. Bennett added that the “uncharacteristically low” field moisture data points this year, combined with the potential of both natural, such as lightning strikes, and human-induced, such as unattended campfires, fire starts “played into” the decision to move into a staged fire restriction phase.
“We will have patrols out (on Sunday) and be reminding people of not only the town ordinance of no fireworks but the general safety of why we're asking people (to comply with fire-related precautions),” Bennett said. “Just because we've had a couple days of rain does not mean we're good to go on the show.”
Bennett added that one of their seasonal crews has been assigned to the Oil Springs Fire outside of Meeker for the past 10 days. With the “significant amount of fires surrounding us,” it is important to “pay it forward” and help our neighbors fight fires, so we can ask for help when we need it, he said.
But that’s not to say there’s nothing to do this Fourth of July. The annual Red, White and Blues celebration will still take place in Mountain Village on Saturday through Monday. The event will offer a myriad of activities, including live music, the “beloved” root beer float tradition led by the Telluride Historical Museum, performances from the Salida Circus, movie screenings, face painting, magic shows and ice cream socials hosted by the Telluride Adaptive Sports Program.
“The Independence Day celebrations have always been important to our town and the region, and I am thrilled at the many activities our staff has put in place,” Mountain Village Mayor Laila Benitez said in a news release. “As a traditionally family oriented holiday, the Fourth will focus on activities that parents and children of all ages can enjoy together. Our careful approach to the challenges of COVID-19 over the last year has made it possible to truly celebrate together as a community during this holiday.”
For more information on the event, visit townofmountainvillage.com.
