On a beautiful spring day in the San Juan mountains, Steven Abbott Smith, 37, went home to be with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Abbott was a phenomenal friend, and even more, a devoted husband to Joanna and an extraordinary father to Raegan. He was a caring son and brother, and will be missed immensely by all those that knew and loved him through the years.
He had an adventurous spirit, a caring heart, an inventive and brilliant mind, as well as a friendly, loving, nature that radiated wherever he went. In all honesty, he was the coolest, most genuine human being and his passion for life was contagious. Abbott brought happiness and provided warmth wherever he went. No matter the circumstance, he could always lighten the mood and cheer anyone up with his infectious laugh. He was always eager to help and provide support, and would go to great lengths to do so. In addition, Abbott always welcomed unfamiliar faces making them feel like a “local,” and would selflessly put the needs of friends and family before his own.
Born to Stephanie and Jim Smith in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Abbott was the middle of three boys and was always keen on creating his own life path. When he was younger, he sailed competitively on North Lake, ensured he was up at sunrise to fish, won the Brookfield Science Fair, and was an undefeated ski racer in his conference. He attended The Lubar School of Business at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee but found his passion on the mountain and scheduled his classes around the ski season, and not surprisingly, still graduated in four years with honors. He spent his winters on the Freeride World Tour, amassing a world ranking with several podiums, including a coveted Sickbird award in 2008 after front flipping off of a 100-foot cliff on Kachina Peak in Taos, New Mexico. He was also very proud of maintaining the record for straight-lining the Big Couloir in Big Sky, Montana.
In 2011, Abbott reconnected with the love of his life, Joanna at the Telluride Bluegrass Festival. They were married on the Revelation Bowl deck on April 1, 2015. January 28 of this year, they welcomed their beautiful daughter, Raegan Jackson. Abbott was a true family man, being the most devoted husband to Joanna, and dedicated new father to Raegan, who was the light of his life. When asked how fatherhood was going, he always replied with a big smile, “it’s the greatest thing ever.”
Abbott’s other interests and passions were extensive and he put great effort and research into each one. As an avid sportsman, his favorite season was hunting season. Each year, he hunted elk with a muzzleloader as he thoroughly enjoyed the additional challenge. One of his greatest memories was drawing a once-in-a-lifetime hunting tag for mountain goat in 2019. In true Abbott fashion, he researched, studied maps, planned out every detail and was even excited to bring his wife along. Undoubtedly, it was a success. Abbott saw the world in parts and could repair anything and everything. No spare part was ever thrown away as it could be used elsewhere. Joanna will be finding nuts, bolts, nails, and other miscellaneous parts around thehouse for many years to come. Part of this passion included building, designing and modifying all sorts of cars. His ongoing projects included building a MR2 racecar with a new K series engine, performing a heart transplant by doing an LS engine swap on a FJ60 Land Cruiser, but his favorite vehicle was his daily driver, a Ford F350 Super Duty Tremor, which of course, he modified.
As a true entrepreneur at heart, Abbott and his beloved wife started and built one of the area’s most successful and well-known businesses, Telluride Distilling Company, in 2013. Its continued success is a testament to not only their work ethic but love of community and will continue to live on through Abbott’s legacy. Joanna and their dedicated staff are committed to keep moving forward and follow through with all of Abbott’s goals and vision for the distillery. It’s what he would have wanted.
Abbott was the Telluride Ski and Snowboard Club Big Mountain Director and Coach for many years, served on the Telluride Mountain Village Owners Association Board, the Meadows Resident Advisory Council, the Mountain Village Promotional Association, and the Gondola Subcommittee. Through his youthful vibrancy, he was passionate about helping Mountain Village continue to thrive, while prioritizing and trying to find a common ground between businesses, locals, and visitors.
Abbott was a wonderful man of God and rediscovered his faith after joining Alpine Chapel two winters ago. Pastor Michael, his wife Kelli Craft, and other members became family right away. Attending church service was his favorite part of the weekend and gave him the strength to start a week with a refreshed mindset. He loved this community as they welcomed him with open arms and provided him with love and support in every way possible.
Abbott is survived by his wife Joanna, daughter Raegan, and dogs, Larry Bird and Emma, his mother, Stephanie, father Jim, brother and sister-in-law, Mimi and Jimmy Smith, their daughters Emmie and Everly, brother and sister-in-law Grace and Jon Smith, and their daughter Posey, and his extended family in Wisconsin, Colorado, Illinois and Key West, as well as his countless friends throughout the world. He was greeted at heaven’s gates by his grandparents, Mickey and Bill Smith, Gladys and Lyle Abbott, and his beloved dogs, Mr. Pepito and Zee.
Abbott left a large hole in our world because he was such a large part of it. He was an example for us all to live by — a man among all men. His indomitable spirit will live on and echo through these mountains for generations to come and we are grateful for his legacy and life. To honor him the most would be to carry on his wisdom, leadership, humility, respect, gratitude, and love towards his precious family.
A celebration of his life will be held June 21 in Mountain Village, Colorado with details to follow. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the following nonprofits: Telluride Ski and Snowboard Club (tssc.org), Telluride Humane Society (telluridehumanesociety.com), and Go Hawkeye Foundation (gohawkeye.org).
The family invites you to share your stories, memories and pictures by sending them to myfriendabbott@gmail.com
