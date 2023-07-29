July in the San Juans usually brings the monsoon, with regular afternoon thunderstorms and precipitation. This summer, the weather has been more capricious, with only a few scattered storms and showers. Combined with hot temperatures, the lack of precipitation has led to dry conditions in much of the southwest, even after this winter’s heavy snowpack, and the spring’s steady rainfall.
Though delayed, the monsoon is expected to arrive soon and bring some relief.
At the start of July, all of Colorado was drought-free for the first time since 2019. But since then, the state has not experienced much regular rainfall.
“The lack of precipitation and warmer than average temperatures have led to surface soils drying out more than they normally would. This has led to things being a little drier than they should be,” said Becky Bolinger, assistant state climatologist at the Colorado Climate Center at Colorado State University.
Just under 23% of Colorado is classified as abnormally dry, mainly in the southwest region, and 2% is under moderate drought, according to the most recent US Drought Monitor map, released on Thursday, July 27.
“We might see more expansion of those drought categories in the map in the coming weeks,” Bolinger said. “Typically in an El Niño year, we expect the monsoon to be a little weaker.”
For now, Bolinger is monitoring conditions, but there is no need to panic when it comes to the drought worsening dramatically.
“The hydrology looks good, the rivers look good, and there is some snow remaining on higher peaks. So it’s not a huge concern, but it’s something to keep an eye on,” she said.
“The good news is that there are no indications that we will go into a bad drought. I don’t expect a repeat of 2019 where we had an amazing snowpack that switched off and we went into a terrible drought,” Bolinger added.
As anyone who lives in the mountains knows, the weather is far from predictable.
“It’s Colorado and it never stays the same way for long. Always brace for the change,” Bolinger said.
Wildfires are the biggest risk in the next few weeks, given the drier conditions and warmer temperatures. At press time Friday in Gunnison County, the lightning-caused Lowline fire was burning on approximately 681 acres and was uncontained. Meanwhile, in San Miguel County, crews were closely monitoring the lightning-caused Thunder Fire, a five-acre wildfire in Naturita Canyon, southwest of Norwood.
Meteorologists have observed weather patterns that indicate the much-needed monsoon is taking shape.
“It is ramping up now. We are getting into that pattern where we can expect thunderstorms developing in the mountains every day,” Alan Smith, an Open Snow meteorologist, told the Planet. “The first week in August looks like it could be a significant weather pattern. After that, there may be more isolated thunderstorms,” he said.
In the mountains in Colorado, the monsoon typically starts the first or second week in July, but it varies annually, Smith added.
To predict when the monsoon will arrive in the southwest and southern/central Rockies, meteorologists study the weather farther south.
“First, we start to look for rainfall in Mexico: central and northern Mexico in the mountains. Moisture starts to circulate in the Gulf of Mexico and the Pacific in this subtropical high pressure system,” Smith said.
The winds then determine where the moisture will fall and when precipitation is carried up north to the mountains in Colorado, bringing the monsoon.
Climate change is leading to hotter temperatures and more extreme weather around the world, but scientists are not sure whether climate change will affect the monsoon season. Different factors that contribute to the formation of these weather patterns make it difficult to predict.
“There are two counteracting elements that could affect monsoons. Higher temperatures have a capacity to hold more moisture, but on the other hand, hotter temps can dry out the soils more quickly,” Smith explained. “There could be more variation in monsoons and more extremes,” he added.
Although this year the monsoon is likely to be weaker than usual, even a chance of precipitation should be considered seriously when heading out to hike, run and bike in the mountains.
“Even if there is not a ton of precipitation, there is still the risk of lightning in the high country,” Smith said. “From an outdoor recreation perspective, you shouldn’t let a weaker monsoon give you a false sense of security.”
