The Colorado State Patrol refers to them as the “100 Deadliest Days of Summer.” The period between Memorial Day and Labor Day “sees a spike in impaired driving,” a joint release from the CSP and the state’s department of transportation explains. “Last year, there were 132 impaired driving arrests” during Memorial Day weekend alone. The number of DUI arrests for the summer was 1,598.
The arrests very likely occurred in places where there were ample law-enforcement vehicles on the road, ready, willing and able to track inebriated drivers down. Such is not the case in San Miguel County, Clayton Armstrong, a sergeant in the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office, said.
Make no mistake: local law enforcement is plenty ready, willing and able. “Along with state patrol, we’re getting ready for one of our busiest seasons,” Armstrong said. “We’ve got some deputies that are really good at finding impaired drivers.”
While CSP “is doing its thing this weekend, we’ll be doing our thing.”
The challenge, though, lies in how much ground local law enforcement is able to cover. San Miguel County, for example, is 1,289 square miles in size, and has three highways: 62, 145 and 141.
“Within that entire area, I have 12 cops” to provide “around-the-clock highway coverage seven days a week, 365 days a year,” Armstrong said. The bottom line: “There may be only one cop at a time covering 1,300 miles” of road. Whereas in Denver — just for example — “there may be 20 cops within a four-block radius.”
And while making comparisons with Denver, here is another: “We don’t have taxis, we don’t have Uber, and public transportation only runs for certain hours,” Armstrong added. “I would venture to say, rural places are more at risk” when it comes to accidents involving inebriated drivers.
“There is less of a law-enforcement presence across this big landscape. State troopers are shorthanded; we’re shorthanded. We just don’t have the capacity” to track everyone down “across these huge, giant areas.”
“What scares me is, my father-in-law has a business in this county,” Armstrong went on. “My wife and the people who are dear to me are driving these roads. I’m scared I’m going to roll up on a crazy crash and it’s going to be someone in my family.”
“The number of fatal car crashes I’ve been involved in as a result of people’s poor decision-making is appalling,” he said. Before he worked in San Miguel County law enforcement, Armstrong was a state trooper out of Montrose.
FATAL ACCIDENT IN DOLORES COUNTY
Two weeks ago, a woman was pulled over on Highway 491, in Dolores County, on suspicion of being inebriated.
“They took her driver’s license, and they were asking her to get out of the car” for a sobriety test “when she threw the thing in gear” and took off at high speed, Armstrong related.
The woman crashed into another vehicle, forcing it “into oncoming southbound traffic,” according to the Cortez Journal. The crash resulted in the death of an 11-year-old girl, and the severe injury of the driver.
This was “in tiny little Dove Creek,” as Armstrong put it. “We’re not immune to (the fatal effects of) inebriated driving out here. We see it a lot, and it’s frightening. I’d bet my paycheck that that woman who crashed the car, who is in her mid-40s” — and who faces 12 charges, according to the Journal — “would do it over if she could.”
The sergeant offered two pieces of advice for staying safe this party happy holiday weekend, which is actually not the worst when it comes to DUIs. (“For us, Memorial Day is big, but the Fourth of July weekend is huge,” Armstrong said. “That’s when we see a lot of crashes.”)
For starters, make a plan.
“Have a designated sober, responsible driver, and make it their responsibility” to get everyone home alive.
His second suggestion: “Reach out for help,” Armstrong said. “Tell someone where you’re going, and what your plan is. There is nothing wrong with having a couple of drinks, but when you get behind the wheel, you’re putting yourself and the public at risk.”
The sheriff’s office “is not a taxi service, but we can help people navigate this if they reach out to us. We can offer advice” about what to do next, he said.
“We can call a ride. I know I would go out of my way to help someone get home safely,” Armstrong said. “We would be more than happy to do that. Don’t be afraid to ask for help.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.