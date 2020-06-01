A peaceful "Black Lives Matter" protest was held in Telluride Monday afternoon in solidarity with similar demonstrations across the world after George Floyd, an African-American man, was killed by now-former police officer Derek Chauvin, who knelt on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes, in Minneapolis a week ago. A cellphone video taken by a bystander has led to widespread outrage over the incident and sparked larger protests over racial injustice in America.
The large Telluride group marched up and down Main Street, before settling into Elks Park for a three-minute moment of silence in remembrance of Floyd and speeches from participants.
Look for a full story in the Wednesday edition of the Daily Planet.
