U.S. 50 is famous for its vast spans across the rural West. Part of the route has even been dubbed The Loneliest Road in America.
That’s not the U.S. 50 many in rural western Colorado are familiar with, at least lately. For the last year, one of the most scenic stretches of this iconic roadway, a serpentine, four-mile portion that drops out of pinon-juniper country and descends into narrow, vertiginous Little Blue Creek Canyon, has often been inaccessible — but it has not been lonely. Here, as many as 300 cars line up every weekday, awaiting their chance to pass through a critical stretch of highway leading from the Western Slope to the Front Range. Except for a few months this winter, the road has mostly been closed to two-way traffic on weekdays since April of last year.
That is about to change. Beginning at noon on July 1, said Kathleen Wanatowicz, a spokesman for the highway project — and just ahead of Fourth of July holiday traffic — “the road will be open every day to alternating, one-lane traffic. You will still be driving through a construction project,” she emphasized. “There will still be occasional delays. And from 7:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m.,” Monday through Thursday, “the road will still be closed at night.”
The project is ticking along, she added. “We’ve made really great progress, widening the roadway, improving sightlines for drivers and improving storm drainage. We’re still focused on the structural walls that will help support the roadway: so far, we’ve removed 120,000 cubic yards of rock, which in many cases has been used to help support the widened roads.”
Though the project was initially projected to be complete by November of this year, “it’s likely to extend into 2023,” Wanatowicz said. But the big waits should be over.
“Unfortunately, we drove past yesterday and some people were queueing up at 11 a.m. to make the 12:30 p.m. opening,” spokesperson Mavis Fitzgerald said. “There’s only been time for 300 vehicles to pass through from 12:30-1:30 p.m. every day,” and some conveyances, such as a truck pulling a camper, “count as two vehicles,” Fitzgerald said. “We’ve definitely had to deal with some angry people” who didn’t make it through the midday passage and had to re-route. “I’d say about 50 percent were mad,” Fitzgerald said. “They weren’t drivers coming from Montrose, or Gunnison, who knew about this project; these were travelers who saw the signage and either didn’t believe what they read, or didn’t think it applied to them” if they pulled up to a lengthy line of idling traffic at 12:29 p.m., only to learn they were (say) Vehicle Number 302. “I don’t think there are going to be any more big delays,” Fitzgerald added. “You might have to wait 10 minutes, or even 45, but you probably won’t have to wait an hour in July. It’s still really tight; it’s a super-complicated project, and the pilot car needs to drive really slowly. We still have a lot of rockwork going on, which is why we’re keeping the roadway closed at night.” Visit Us50info.com for updates, and to sign up for text notices about openings and closures.
Closer to Telluride, the only major roadwork scheduled for this summer is already underway, the resurfacing project between Montrose and Ouray on US 550, which is on track “to be completed by the end of November this year,” CDOT spokesman Lisa Schwantes said. “So far, the project is on schedule, barring any significant weather, which can always play havoc on consturction projects and maintenance.”
There is no major roadwork scheduled for state highway 145, which winds through Placerville, Sawpit, Rico and Norwood, at all this season. “But we urge drivers to watch out for our maintenance patrols that are performing all sorts of perennial summer tasks: potholing, chip sealing, tree trimming, fence mending, guardrail repairs and shoulder work,” Schwantes said. “Let’s give these crews a break, and slow down if you see them working on the roadway.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.