On Friday, Gov. Polis announced a recalibration of the state’s vaccine schedule. Those eligible to receive a shot during Phase 1B.3 — scheduled to begin March 5 — now include healthy people who are 60 and older, 16-to-59-year-olds with two high-risk health conditions, and essential front-line employees who work in grocery stores, meat-packing and agricultural plants.
Other front-line workers’ vaccine eligibility, has been pushed back a little; these workers will now be permitted to receive vaccines during a new phase, Phase 1B.4, which is slated to begin mid-March.
In Ouray County, vaccinations of ages 65 and up, public health manager Tanner Kingery said, are nearly complete. Two weeks ago, a massive winter storm delayed shipment of the county’s alloted vaccines.
“This week, we received 800 doses, which is more than we’ve ever gotten,” Kingery said. “That’s why we were able to get through that 1B.2 category.”
With more people becoming eligible — and more shipments promised by Moderna and Pfizer, which pledged a massive increase of 140 million doses to the federal supply over the next five weeks — the dilemma becomes, where do you go to get a shot?
Kingery said mass-vaccination events, of the sort now taking place on the Front Range, are unlikely to happen in the 4H Event Center parking lot. “People need to be held for 15 minutes” and observed for potentially dangerous side effects from their inoculations, Kingery said. For that matter, mass events may not be necessary.
“We’re now at the point where we’re able to give up to 200 doses a day, or 1,000 a week,” according to Tannery.
“We are excited about this expansion in eligibility and are encouraged by how quickly the state is expanding eligibility,” San Miguel County Public Health Director Grace Franklin said in a statement Friday. “It is important to be patient as vaccine supply is projected to expand. This is our way out, and eligibility is tracking well with our supply and capability to distribute those doses quickly.”
The Ouray County Public Health department will continue to work through its list to reach everyone eligible to receive a jab in the next phase, and “San Miguel County Public Health, Telluride Regional Medical Center and Uncompaghre Medical Center will continue to work together as the county’s three vaccine distribution centers to reach all those eligible for the vaccine in the coming weeks,” a release said.
The question is whether Ouray County and San Miguel County’s public health agencies will continue to receive enough doses these next few weeks to meet the surging demand. Kingery’s advice is simple: if you don’t want to wait for the county to reach out to you, get vaccinated as soon as you can, wherever you can. A statement from the Telluride Medical Center Friday reiterated much the same thing.
“If you are willing and able, we strongly encourage you to schedule your own vaccination with a retail pharmacy in a surrounding county,” Dr. Christine Mahoney emphasized. “Retail pharmacies have vaccine supplies that surpass our current supply. If you can get vaccinated, go for it!”
Soon, yet another vaccine, by Johnson & Johnson, which requires just one dosage, is likely to arrive.
“My patients have been asking me” about the efficacy rates of these vaccines, “and whether one is better than the other,” said Dr. Michelle Barron, senior medical director for infection prevention at UCHealth. “At the end of the day, all of them have been shown to prevent being hospitalized and dying. If you wait, there’s a window of time when you could get COVID-19. We don’t know if you’ll be sick enough to be hospitalized, or if you will die. But you could. Yet all of these vaccines will protect you. We do know that.”
For a list of COVID-19 vaccine providers and complete information on the state’s eligibility requirements, visit covid19.colorado.gov.
