A man died early Thursday morning after the car he was sleeping in caught fire, reportedly due to the propane bottles he was using to heat the interior, according to the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office.
“Sheriff's Office and Telluride Fire Department personnel responded to Mill Creek after receiving a report of shots fired just after 2 a.m. this morning,” the Sheriff’s Office posted on its official Facebook page Thursday around 9:30 a.m. “Upon arrival, they discovered a vehicle engulfed in flames. The fire department extinguished the fire and the remains of a deceased male were found. The coroner and the Telluride Marshal's Office also responded.
At the time, the manner of death was “under investigation by the Sheriff's Office Investigator,” according to the initial announcement.
No more than 10 minutes later, an update written by Sheriff Bill Masters was shared in the post’s comments section.
“This appears to be an accidental death. Car camper reportedly was using propane bottles to warm the interior of his car while sleeping,” he explained. “If you are homeless and are living in your car please be careful with heat sources. Homelessness and people living in their cars will continue to be a problem with possibly deadly results until proper services are made available for those seeking shelter.”
The man was not publicly identified.
