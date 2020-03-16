The National Guard began arriving in Telluride Sunday to conduct surveillance Covid-19 (coronavirus) testing to help state and local health officials continue to make decisions in the best interest of the public, according to a San Miguel County Department of Public Health and Environment news release. Please do not be alarmed by their presence; public health and health care providers in the region welcome this visit from the National Guard and appreciate their assistance in administering these tests.
Testing will occur Tuesday at a designated location in Lawson Hill outside Telluride for persons who are symptomatic and have doctor’s orders for the test. The Telluride and Uncompaghre medical centers are working to identify and contact appropriate patients. If you are experiencing a cough, fever and shortness of breath, call your provider to discuss testing possibilities and details. You will not be permitted to show up and request testing in person. Thank you for your cooperation.
MESSAGE FROM TELLURIDE REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER
Again, as you learn this news, please understand San Miguel Public Health and our team, namely Dr. Diana Koelliker, has been coordinating with the National Guard.
If you’d like to be amongst those tested by the National Guard you must have an order from your doctor.
If you have symptoms — fever, cough, congestion — please call your provider. Our number is 970-728-3848.
EN ESPANOL:
Guardia Nacional en Telluride para ayudar con las pruebas
Un comunicado del condado de San Miguel:
La Guardia Nacional ha comenzado a llegar a Telluride para realizar pruebas de vigilancia de coronavirus para ayudar a los funcionarios de salud estatales y locales a seguir tomando decisiones en el mejor interés del público.
Por favor no se alarme por su presencia; Los proveedores de salud pública y atención médica de la región agradecen esta visita de la Guardia Nacional y agradecen su ayuda en la administración de estas pruebas.
Las pruebas se realizarán este martes en un lugar designado en Lawson Hill, a las afueras de Telluride, para personas sintomáticas y con órdenes médicas para la prueba.
El Centro Médico Telluride y el Centro Médico Uncompaghre están trabajando para identificar y contactar a los pacientes apropiados.
Si tiene tos, fiebre y falta de aliento, llame a su proveedor para analizar las posibilidades y los detalles de las pruebas.
No se le permitirá presentarse y solicitar pruebas en persona.
Mensaje del Centro Médico Regional Telluride:
Una vez más, al enterarse de esta noticia, comprenda la Salud Pública de San Miguel y nuestro equipo, el Dr. Koelliker, se ha coordinado con la Guardia Nacional.
Si desea estar entre los evaluados por la Guardia Nacional, debe tener una orden de su médico.
Si tiene síntomas (fiebre, tos, congestión), llame a su proveedor. Nuestro número: 970-728-3848.
