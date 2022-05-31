Anyone who attended Tuesday’s Mountain Village Design Review Board special meeting would be forgiven if they suffered a severe case of déjà vu, as the board members considered another amendment to a proposed hotel project within town limits. The meeting was a continuation from the board’s May 5 meeting, during which they considered a Major Planned Unit Development (PUD) Amendment for Lot 109R along Mountain Village Boulevard across the street from the Peaks Resort & Spa where the North Village Center Parking Lot currently is. On Tuesday, the board voted 3-1 to recommend the project to council, though outlined several areas that could be improved upon and conditions concerning the current design. With only four board members in attendance, board members Banks Brown, Greer Garner and Shane Jordan voted in favor of the recommendation, while Scott Bennett cast the lone dissenting vote. Though they were unable to participate in Tuesday’s special meeting, board members Ellen Kramer and David Craige previously submitted comments for consideration. With the board’s recommendation, Mountain Village Town Council will consider the project during its June 16 meeting.
“This major PUD amendment process is different in process from a new PUD. It is technically a two-step process requiring a recommendation from the Design Review Board and Town Council action,” said Michelle Haynes, the town’s housing and planning and development services director. “However, we expect additional meetings to accommodate the DRB’s two-step design review. The applicant will also need Town Council consent on the requested replat as it affects Village Center Open Space.”
The proposed concept design includes a minimum of 62 hotel rooms, 18 employee housing dorms, condominiums, lodge units, and commercial space that would include restaurants, retail and event space. A letter of intent has been provided to the town by Six Senses, a luxury hotel brand, indicating they will be the operators of the proposed property.
Like the proposed Four Seasons hotel project on Mountain Village’s Lot 161 CR and Pond Lots, which the board reviewed May 17, the lot 109R applicant, Tiara Telluride LLC, has also requested an amendment to allow for a maximum height of 96 feet, 8 inches. The highest point in the current design is 94 feet, 7 inches. The 109R PUD was first approved in 2010 and has received two PUD amendments that extended its vesting period, which is set to expire in December. The original PUD approval included a maximum height allowance of 88 feet, 9 inches.
Matthew Shear, lead developer of Vault Home Collection, explained during his presentation Tuesday that there are only a handful of points that are beyond 88 feet, 9 inches, including the affordable-housing portion of the project, which has been expanded since the process began to also include common areas.
“Our design team did a really good job of assessing every single point I think of height. … There are only a handful of points that go above (88 feet, 9 inches), and the handful of points each have a reason,” he explained, adding removing the employee housing would drop the maximum height to fall within the previously approved PUD height. “ … We'd be about 84 feet, 7 inches versus (88 feet, 9 inches) if we removed employee housing. And just so we understand from Mountain Village Boulevard, I believe the height, visually, is only 80 feet. Right? So when we say 94 feet, we're talking about specific points in the air where it's calculated from the lowest point it doesn't appear 94 feet.”
Public comments, which started with a parade of lawyers who represented property owners and residents near the lot, mainly centered around the height and overall size of the project.
“I'm concerned that while (affordable housing) is absolutely a crisis in the community, this issue has become a bit of a Trojan horse for all the other things that the developer wants to accomplish, that are so dramatically different from what was agreed to 12 years ago. In my view, the three biggest issues are the height, which we've talked about ad nauseam, the scale of this building, the circulation and the parking. And they all get woven together and cloaked in this idea that, well, because we're doing employee housing, we can't really address or solve any of these other issues,” said Rob Connor, president of the Shirana HOA. “And I just think that that needs to be pushed down on harder. Admittedly, it's a bold gesture to have as much employee housing as is contemplated. On the other hand, the net impact on housing demand in the community will be far worsened by the project, despite the commitment to employee housing in this project.”
Several people who spoke during public comment, as well as board members, commented on the potential congestion and maneuverability issues the project may cause, particularly in terms of larger delivery or trash vehicles accessing necessary areas. Adequate parking was also a concern for many, as 48 parking spaces were eliminated in the current design.
While considering and formulating a motion, which took nearly an hour, board members recommended that council revisit the maximum height allowance, the accessibility to the trash and locking dock areas, and parking, among others.
