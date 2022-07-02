The OPUS Hut, a European-style chalet resort nestled in the Ophir backcountry between Telluride and Silverton, is for sale. The listing price is $4.5 million and includes three buildings on 10 acres plus the business.
“The vast majority of the backcountry lodges in North America that cater to skiers and other outdoor enthusiasts are located on public land leased from the federal government. A small handful are on private inholdings within public lands like the OPUS, and most of these are still operated by the individuals, like Bob Kingsley, who took the time necessary to search for the most suitable locations. This brought together easy access for their guests, with a building site that was out of avalanche danger, had appropriate solar exposure, and most importantly, was surrounded by quality terrain worthy of such an endeavor,” Telluride Properties Listing Agent Will Downing explained. “The time and effort that it takes to find a suitable location coupled with finding craftsmen willing to take on such a project, the immense monetary expense of construction, and the amount of sheer will and grit required to endure through building in such wild and remote country, give the backcountry lodge industry one of the most extreme barriers to entry in any industry out there.”
The 2,300-square-foot main lodge features a quaint kitchen with Amish wood cookstove and dining room for up to 20 on the main floor, while the remaining two levels of the home are occupied by a lounge area, two woodfire stoves, five bedrooms and two bathrooms. There are also two outdoor decks. The newly built, neighboring caretaker unit is 488 square feet and includes two staff bedrooms and a kitchen with antique wood-and-gas cookstove in its two levels. The third building is a 168-square-foot, wood-fired sauna with cedar lining and a deck. The off-grid, eco-friendly property also has a photovoltaic solar electric system; solar-thermal, in-floor heating; and water collection, storage and filtration system.
The OPUS Hut is truly a labor of love as Kingsley’s vision came to fruition after years of hard work and help from the community, including a barn raising cookout when the infrastructure for the main lodge was put into place. The entire property was constructed from hand-hewn, reclaimed hardwood flown in by helicopter or dragged to 11,700 feet through rocky and often snow-covered mountain terrain.
He’s thought about selling the property and business for years before, especially since cutting back or ceasing business operations isn’t an option, Kingsley explained. He’d like to see the OPUS HUT business continue under someone else’s guidance.
“We definitely enjoyed the construction of it a lot and still do enjoy tweaking it and improving it all the time. So that whole process of building it was really enjoyable, even though it was extremely difficult and extremely physical. There’s been so many funny things and so many moments to reflect on over the years that were just freaking hilarious. One of the best days we had was in construction. We had 24 people up there the day we we've raised the timber frame. It's a recycled barn and we raised by hand, got the roof planking on in one day and had a barbecue. That was a pretty sweet part of the construction. Just a nice, celebratory day with the community helping,” Kingsley said. “There's the possibility that we could just hang on to it and not operate it, too. And we don't really want to see that happen. We enjoy the place, as we’ve always had. It's a magical spot for me, it means a lot to me. I put a lot of heart and soul into it. It took me five years to build it. It's hard to imagine walking away from it completely. But, hopefully, we'll be able to spend time there. If somebody's operating it, we’ll be good guests.”
Inspired by lodges of the Alps, Andes and Himalayas, OPUS Hut has become a world-famous destination for outdoor enthusiasts. That’s to say the skiing isn’t bad during the winter, and summer is pretty good, too.
“As far as skiing goes, there's just so many fantastic days I've had up there. And summers also. The flowers are just mind-blowing. Some of my most memorable days have been summer days just enjoying the peace and quiet up there really. Even now is an amazing time of year and just before the season starts when the mist is blowing through and it's raining,” Kingsley said.
For more information, visit Will.SearchTellurideRealEstate.com, or contact Downing at 970-369-5321 (direct) or 970-708-1244 (cell).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.