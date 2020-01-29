Frederick Alexander “Alec” Blair was anorexic-thin, deeply in debt and under investigation for drug trafficking at the time he invited Madani Ceus and her small group of spiritual followers onto his property in Norwood in May 2017.
Cory Sutherland, the father of Nashika Bramble’s unborn child, assaulted Bramble’s daughter Makayla Roberts before he left Blair’s Norwood farm.
On Blair’s property, Ceus at one point instructed Blair to meditate on his attachment to pancakes.
After being incarcerated, Blair was caught on video orchestrating a prescription drug distribution ring while he was in custody at the San Miguel County Jail.
Bramble has been exhibiting violent and delusional behavior while in custody, at one point stating she believed that her socks and pants were trying to kill her.
These are a few of the revelations that have come out so far during the third week of Madani Ceus’ murder trial in Gunnison.
Ceus, of Haiti, faces two charges of first-degree murder in the deaths of sisters Makayla Victoria Roberts, 10, and Hannah Elizabeth Rosalina Marshall, 8, whose remains were found in a tarp-covered car sealed with duct tape on Blair’s farm near Norwood on Sept. 8, 2017. The trial is being held in Gunnison District Court.
Monday’s trial proceedings were dominated by direct and cross examination of San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Dan Covault, who described in detail how he conducted the investigation into Makayla and Hannah’s deaths, from the initial grid search of the property, to the fly pupa and garbage he found in the car alongside the girls’ remains, to the crystals, pendants and other random items that were buried in several holes on Blair’s farm, to the hundreds of pounds of dried food that was stashed in plastic containers in various places around the property.
Public defender Patrick Crane grilled Covault for hours on Monday afternoon during cross-examination.
Trial proceedings got off to an early start before the jury came in on Tuesday morning, with a call-in from the therapist who has been treating Ceus’ older daughter, now 10 years old and living with a foster family in a different state. Ceus’s public defenders wanted to bring the daughter in as a witness for the defense, but the therapist stated that her young client’s emotional health would be impaired if she were forced to testify.
District Judge Keri Yoder nixed the defense’s request and issued a notice of continued unavailability on the girl’s behalf. However, the full record of a statement that the older daughter gave to Yoder in 2017 may still be admitted as evidence.
Covault was back on the stand at 8:45 a.m. sharp Tuesday morning, and endured a continuing barrage of cross-examination from Crane, who methodically attempted to dismantle the credibility of both Blair and Bramble, while shifting blame for the girls’ deaths away from his client.
Crane primarily dug into a previous investigation Covault was conducting into Blair before the double homicide took place on his farm.
Covault, who was San Miguel County’s marijuana compliance officer at that time, was tasked with keeping tabs on marijuana growers in the county and ensuring that they were following the state guidelines. He suspected that Blair was cultivating more marijuana than his permit allowed and illegally selling some of that on the black market.
Covault was deep into this drug trafficking investigation by the time Blair invited Ceus and her small group of followers onto his property in 2017.
After the bodies of the two girls were discovered in September of that year, the investigation into their deaths began to dovetail with Covault’s previous investigation, as Crane revealed through his line of questioning.
Covault said he was able to get a search warrant for Blair’s storage unit, where he found a huge supply of grow lights for an indoor grow operation, along with a plethora of documentation, including a business plan Blair had developed for selling his cannabis. He also found a laptop computer and some thumb drives but was not able to obtain a warrant to investigate the contents of these items.
WHO IS THE REAL ‘S. WILLIAMS’
The plot thickened as Crane handed Covault a photograph of a document that he had recovered during the grid search of Blair’s property, conducted after the girls’ bodies were discovered.
“Do you recognize this?” Crane asked.
“I do.” Covault said.
It was a photo of a FedEx envelope, addressed in messy handwriting, from F.A. Blair to someone named S. Williams in Fort White, Florida, a community just north of Gainesville, where Blair is from.
Another envelope, also from “F.A. Blair” was addressed to the same “S. Williams” in Mountain Village. And another to “S. Williams” in Santa Cruz, California.
Through another line of questioning Monday, Crane had already established that when Bramble left Blair’s property after her girls died, she had used the alias “Shanta Williams” when seeking assistance from the San Miguel County Resource Center.
But the coincidence of the names — the S. Williams on the mysterious packages, and Bramble’s alias Shanta Williams — hung heavy in the air, suggesting that perhaps Blair and Bramble knew each other before Blair randomly encountered the group in Grand Junction in May 2017.
Covault later testified that he was instructed by the District Attorney’s Office to drop his investigation into Blair’s drug trafficking, after Blair agreed to cooperate with investigators in the double homicide.
Crane then shifted his attention to Bramble’s violent behavior, both before and after she was incarcerated in San Miguel County. He referred to a statement from a previous witness, Calum McNeil, in which McNeil stated he had seen Bramble subject her daughters to corporal punishment on Blair’s property, and also asked Covault about some letters and statements from a woman named Yvonne Scott, a “motherly figure” to Bramble, who claimed that Bramble had abused the two girls while she was in Florida, as well, before joining Ceus and Archer in 2015.
“While Miss Bramble was in jail (in San Miguel County), was she threatening to kill people?” Crane asked Covault.
“Yes,” Covault said.
“She had outbursts in jail and court?”
“Yes.”
“In jail, she has been seen punching walls?”
“I just became aware of that,” Covault said. He agreed with Crane that “ups and downs” would be an accurate way to describe Bramble’s behavior both in jail and in court, and confirmed that she has recently become increasingly delusional, believing that her psychiatrist, various jailhouse deputies, and her own clothes were going to kill her.
“You have also been in court with Miss Bramble a number of times when she has been unruly in court, screaming at different participants, including the judge, and screaming that the court was the devil?” Crane continued.
“I don’t remember the exact statement, but I remember her yelling at the judge,” Covault agreed.
BLAIR TAKES THE STAND AGAIN
Blair took the stand on Tuesday afternoon. He walked into the courtroom with his hands clasped behind his back and his shoulders slumped forward, as he padded quietly to take his place at the witness stand, sporting a thick beard and headful of unkempt hair.
Throughout that afternoon, the jury heard Blair’s version of the story of how Ceus and the rest of the group came to stay on his property, how he quickly got sucked into the group’s cult-like social structure and doomsday religious beliefs, and willingly stood by as Ceus banished the girls to a trash-filled car, depriving them of food and water, where they eventually perished, and how he then helped to hide their bodies by covering the car with a tarp.
Chief Deputy District Attorney Seth Ryan wrapped up his direct examination of Blair on Wednesday morning with a few pointed questions about Blair’s dog, Lion, and Blair’s sexual relations with Bramble.
“Yesterday you testified Ceus told you Lion had to be separated from the group. Did the topic of Makayla and Hannah ever come up?” he asked.
“Yes,” Blair said.
“What?” Ryan prompted.
“That Lion was an abomination, likened unto the girls being an abomination,” Blair said.
“Yesterday you stated you had sex with Nashika Bramble?” Ryan asked.
“Yes. Twice.”
“Why?” Ryan asked.
Blair paused. “Because I was told to.”
“By who?”
“Miss Ceus,” Blair replied.
Blair described how Bramble was the next group member to be banished from the group, after Blair’s friends rescued Lion from the property. Blair recalled Ceus saying that Bramble “would have to leave the property or she would die like the girls did.”
“Did she say anything else?” Ryan asked.
“Yes,” Blair said. “The word abomination was used again.”
On cross-examination, Crane tore into Blair’s testimony and impeached him on previous statements he had made under oath, including a statement about his weight at the time that he met Ceus and the rest of the group in May 2017. While Blair had stated earlier in the trial that he weighed roughly 155 pounds when he met Ceus, medical records from that time showed that he weighed only a little over 130 pounds.
Blair stated that he suffered from irritable bowel syndrome at that time. But records from the doctor that gave him his medical marijuana certificate indicated that he was anorexic.
Crane also drew out information about Blair’s financial problems at the time that he met Ceus and her followers in 2017 — namely, the debt that Blair owed to a friend of his stepfather, who had invested heavily in Blair’s marijuana grow operation.
“You had a $40,000 payment coming due and you were out of money?” Crane asked.
“Yes,” Blair said.
Crane concluded his cross-examination of Blair by echoing the very words with which Blair had described himself at his sentencing hearing last October, in which Blair referred to his “longstanding irresponsible behavior, pattern of instability and longstanding arrogance.”
Throughout the takedown of her codefendants this week, Ceus has appeared serene, composed, and at times bemused, often leaning back in her chair in a relaxed way to take it all in. On Wednesday afternoon, she listened quietly and intently to testimony from Dianne “Ella” Peacock, a foster mother in Montrose who cared for Ceus’ two daughters for about a year after Ceus was taken into custody.
Peacock described how she comforted Ceus’ older daughter late one night after the girl woke up from a nightmare shortly after being removed from the property in Norwood.
According to Peacock, the girl recalled that Blair had “punished” her by putting live rats on her, and said she had seen Bramble get into the car with her deceased daughters and hold them after they died, leading the group to ostracize Bramble because “she smelled bad, like dead bodies.”
Answering a written question from a juror about the girls’ eating habits, Peacock stated that the night the girls arrived at her house, they each ate a dozen eggs because they were so hungry.
The jury was released early on Wednesday afternoon so attorneys would have time to review new evidence that may be presented on Thursday. Bramble, who appeared on the prosecution’s Good Faith Witness List, will not be called as a witness in Ceus’ case after all, according to Ryan.
Deputy District Attorney Robert Whiting, part of the prosecution team, has been absent from the courtroom this week, after reportedly sustaining severe injuries in a skiing accident last weekend in Telluride.
The prosecution may rest its case by Friday, concluding with testimony from Colorado Bureau of Investigation Agent John Zamora and excerpts of a video of Ceus’ intake interview, conducted shortly after she was taken into custody in September 2017.
Case Background:
According to witness accounts and interviews conducted during the investigation into the girls’ deaths, Madani Ceus of Haiti was the spiritual leader of a small nomadic religious group that settled on a marijuana and vegetable farm belonging to Norwood resident Alec Blair in the summer of 2017. There, the group awaited the total solar eclipse of 2017, and an ensuing apocalypse Ceus claimed would transport them to another spiritual realm called Light Body.
Ceus allegedly deemed the young sisters to be spiritually impure and banished them to a 1999 Toyota sedan parked in a wooded area on the property, while the rest of the group continued to spiritually purify themselves in preparation for the apocalypse.
Other group members were forbidden to have contact with the children, and food and water were withheld. Eventually the girls died. Blair and Ceus’s husband Ashford Archer worked together to seal the car with duct tape and ratchet straps, and covered it with a tarp.
Ceus allegedly then banished Bramble, who was in an advanced state of pregnancy, to another vehicle on the property with no food or water. After a day, Bramble fled to Grand Junction, but turned herself in shortly after learning that law enforcement authorities had discovered the remains of her daughters on Sept. 8, 2017. Five adults were ultimately taken into custody and charged in the deaths of the two girls: Ceus, Bramble, Archer, Blair, and Ika Eden. Their cases have been severed, with each winding its own individual way through district court in San Miguel County, Montrose County and now Gunnison County.
