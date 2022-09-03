A rodeo bull is 1,500 pounds of whirling, pounding muscle, determined to get that danged cowboy off its back.
Perhaps the greatest of them all was Bodacious, who was so famous for causing serious injuries to riders — including superstar Tuff Hedeman — that he was retired from bucking altogether at the height of his fame. Bodacious embarked on a farewell tour of fairs, rodeos, and hotels — including Harrah’s Las Vegas — before eventually settling down on the Andrews Rodeo Company Ranch where he was born, in Red River County, Texas. “He could be found relaxing in the pasture or mating under natural cover,” according to Wikipedia. “He mated with a total of 120 cows in his retirement.”
Bodacious will not be in attendance at the Ouray County Labor Day Rodeo this Monday (he passed away in his holding pen at Andrews 22 years ago). But Agent Orange, Mama’s Nightmare, Toxic Revolver and Holy Moly — among other big-buckers from the Berentis company in Fruita, which supplies top-performing stock to rodeos all over the Intermountain West — very likely will be.
The animals will show up, and the cowboys and cowgirls will, as well. Fairgrounds Manager Erin Stadelman hopes the spectators will, too.
“Last year, we had four bull riders” at the rodeo, Stadelman noted. “This year, we have 14.”
There’s a lot more to a rodeo than bull riding, of course. “This is a CPRA” — that is, Colorado Pro Rodeo Association — event, Stadelman noted. As such, “We’ll have the standard 11 rodeo events: team roping, saddle-bronc bucking, bull riding, all that stuff will happen.” There will also be events for kids, like mutton bustin, and “stick horse riding in front of the grandstands. Everybody gets a piece of candy when it’s over,” Stadelman said.
There will be plenty of running to go with all the bucking: In addition to barrel racing, “We’ll have pickup races, in both adult and junior divisions,” Stadelman said, in which a rider and horse dash from one end of the arena to retrieve a “rescuee” stationed at the other end of the arena, “pick up” that second rider, and gallop pell-mell back to the other end of the largest arena of any on the Western Slope.
“We also have a Pony Express race, on the racetrack. A horse and rider start out with the mail, run halfway around the track, and hand the mail off to a second rider. They do that twice,” Stadelman said.
The equestrian team Sparkles and Spurs will be on hand to show off their graceful, precise — and speedy — precision riding. “They’ll be helping us with the Labor Day Parade Monday morning” at 10 a.m. in downtown Ridgway, Stadelman said, “along with visiting Rodeo Royalty from Montrose, Gunnison and Delta counties.”
Never mind the rodeo: the parade itself can be a fairly rambunctious affair (“Most of the horses are very well behaved,” Stadelman said dryly). The only time the action stops on Monday will be for a traditional barbecue meal, hosted by True Grit restaurant in Town Park — “and then at 1 p.m., the bucking starts” as the rodeo gets underway at the Ouray County Fairgrounds, home to the largest outdoor arena on the Western Slope.
(The biggest arena on the Front Range, for those who may be wondering, is in Pueblo, where the Colorado State Fair is taking place this weekend.)
The Berentis family, of Fruita, has been supplying rodeo stock for four decades to this region. At press time, 26 bucking bulls are scheduled to appear at the Colorado State rodeo finals later this month in Montrose; 15 of those will come from Berentis.
“We have several CPRA bulls of the year, and former bulls of the year,” Jerry Berentis said. “We’ve got some young bulls, and some older bulls.”
Riders to look out for include Jaren Sturgis, of Loveland. “He’s been Rookie of the Year in the CPRA,” Berentis said. “The 2021 Bull Riding Champion of the Year, Nate Hoey, of Montrose, who competes in the PBR, is leading the standings” this year and should be in attendance. The young rider Monte Downare — “he comes from a Hartsel rodeo family” — will compete in bareback bronc riding.
“We’re gonna have a lot of good bulls and horses and riders,” Berentis summed up.
“True Grit will be our food vendor,” Stadelman said. “We’ll have beer and soda and water for purchase, and candy and sweets for the kids.”
Rodeo spectatorship is down over the past few years.
“The crowds are down; the following for rodeos across the country is diminishing,” Stadelman noted. “Even the number of professional contestants is down” — which makes the number of bull riders this weekend especially unusual, and for rodeo fans, exciting.
“Attendance is coming back slowly,” Stadelman added. “People have high hopes for the National Finals Rodeo,” the big event in Las Vegas later this year.
As for the Ouray County CPRA rodeo, it usually unfolds over two days, but has been shortened to one because Stadelman could only get so many assistants.
“Volunteership is down for our little rodeo,” she said. “I do not have the volunteers to put on a two-day rodeo. I have exactly five who are willing to help me. I’ve called on every favor, and God willing,” there’s nothing left but to hope a rowdy crowd of spectators shows up to cheer on Jaren and Monte and Agent Orange and Your Mama’s Nightmare on Monday.
“I’ve put it out there to the universe,” Stadelman said. “That’s all I can do.”
A Labor Day parade will be held at 10 a.m. Monday on Highway 62 through downtown Ridgway, to be followed by a barbecue in Hartwell Park. The Ouray County Labor Day Rodeo starts at 1 p.m. Monday at the Ouray County Fairgrounds.
