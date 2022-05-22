Mountain Village officials announced Sunday that Telluride Distilling Company founder Steven Abbott Smith, 37, was killed in a single motorcycle accident on Double Eagle Drive. According to a news release the accident occurred around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 21 on Double Eagle Drive.
Abbott, as he was known by to friends and loved ones, was on his way home when his motorcycle left the road. The crash and its cause are under investigation by the Mountain Village Police Department, Colorado State Patrol and the San Miguel County Coroner.
Smith opened the Telluride Distilling Company with his wife Joanna in 2015, and the Tasting Room in Mountain Village in 2019, and was an active member of the Mountain Village community as both a resident and business owner. He served on the Telluride Mountain Village Owners Association Board, the Mountain Village Promotional Association and was recently appointed to the Town’s Meadows Resident Advisory Committee.
Smith is survived by his mother Stephanie, his father James, his brothers Jimmy and Jon, his wife Joanna and his daughter Raegan “Rae” who was born earlier this year.
“The MVPD and Town would like to extend our deepest condolences to Smith’s family and those who loved and knew him,” the news release stated. “Smith will be deeply missed in the community.”
Grief counseling resources are available for the community through Tri County Health Network. Visit tchnetwork.org for more information.
