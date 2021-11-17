The Wilkinson Public Library has a new Latinx outreach specialist.
Claudia Garcia Curzio took up her new position in August, and is responsible for providing support, library materials and programming relevant to the significant segment of the local community that identifies as Latinx.
“Thirty percent of San Miguel County is Spanish speaking,” Garcia Curzio said. “It is important for the library to have me in this position to understand the needs of the Latinx community. It is important to be equitable and serve all identities in our community.”
Garcia Curzio, who was born in San Luis Potosi, Mexico, and grew up in Dallas, has lived in Telluride for seven years and worked previously at the San Miguel Resource Center.
“I identify as undocumented, a DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) recipient and Mexican American,” she said. “With my identities, I can understand some of the barriers in our community. The needs of the Latinx community look different; when having a Latinx event I have to take into account some barriers they may have, which is why I always provide food and child care.”
As the Latinx outreach specialist, Garcia Curzio ensures that elements of the library’s collection and programming are relevant and accessible to the local Latinx community.
“I am responsible for all of the adult Latinx programming and all of the Spanish collection, purchasing the Spanish books, audiobooks, magazines and all Spanish materials,” Garcia Curzio explained. “With programming, I put together any events for the Latinx community in a culturally and linguistically responsive way.”
Regular events include Apoyo con Claudia (Support with Claudia).
“This program is every Sunday from 1-3 p.m., and Monday from 5-7 p.m.,” Garcia Curzio said. “It allows the Latinx community to ask for my help during those times. I can help with filling out applications, documents and power of attorney letters. There are also hours for translation and interpretation assistance, no need for appointments, walk-ins are welcome.”
Garcia Curzio is also starting a teen Latina book club.
“The first book is ‘I am not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter,’” she said. “I want to be a support to the young Latinas in our community on how to navigate the intersectionalities of their identities. I know the feeling and just want to be here to listen and encourage them and help in any way.”
She continued, “I also want to take this time to ask the Latinx community what is missing here and how we can continue to support them. If they have any ideas for events or programs I am here.”
Overall, Garcia Curzio said she feels positive about the growing awareness in the wider Telluride community of the local Latinx population and pointed to the work of local group Collaborative Action for Immigrants (or CAFI, formerly the Latino Advisory Committee).
“I think more and more organizations are trying to reach out to the Latinx community with help from the CAFI committee,” she said. “I am starting to see more Latinx professionals in our community, for example when San Miguel County Public Health hired Andrés Jacinto Alonzo and the Telluride Foundation offered DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusivity) training to their grantees. This was a year of training to understand the intersectionalities of identities, what biases someone may have and how to be inclusive in your organizations.”
Where Garcia Curzio would like to see more support is in the area of language access, itself a first step toward language justice, which promotes the creation of multilingual spaces where different languages are valued equally.
Garcia Curzio pointed to challenges in navigating the courts and legal system and obtaining in-person mental health supports, for locals for whom English is not their first language.
“There has traditionally been a lack of language access, and of language justice, in the community, which means someone may not be able to access resources or businesses because of language,” she noted, citing as an example the byzantine process of getting a Temporary Protection Order in Telluride, where there are no translators and interpreters with the correct certification.
Said Garcia Curzio, “Things are looking better, but there is still more work to do.”
In the meantime, Garcia Curzio said she is looking forward to connecting local Spanish speakers to their library.
Her message?
“Just know I am here. I will continue to advocate for the Latinx community.”
EN ESPANOL
La Biblioteca Pública de Wilkinson tiene una nueva especialista en divulgación Latino. Claudia García Curzio empanzó su nueva position en agosto y es responsable de proporcionar apoyo, materiales bibliotecarios y programaciones relevantes para el segmento significativo de la comunidad local que se identifica como latino.
“El treinta por ciento del condado de San Miguel habla español”, dijo García Curzio. “Es importante que la biblioteca me tenga en esta posición para entender las necesidades de la comunidad latina. Es importante ser equitativo y servir a todas las identidades de nuestra comunidad”.
García Curzio, quien nació en San Luis Potosí, México, y creció en Dallas, ha vivido en Telluride durante siete años y trabajó anteriormente en el Centro de Recursos de San Miguel.
“Me identifico como indocumentada, beneficiaria de DACA (Acción Diferida para los Llegados en la Infancia) y mexicoamericana”, dijo. “Con mis identidades, puedo entender algunas de las barreras en nuestra comunidad. Las necesidades de la comunidad latina se ven diferentes; al tener un evento latino tengo que tener en cuenta algunas barreras que puedan tener, por eso siempre proporciono comida y cuidado niño”.
Como especialista en divulgación latino, García Curzio se asegura de que los elementos de la colección y la programación de la biblioteca sean relevantes y accesibles para la comunidad latina local.
“Soy responsable de toda la programación para adultos latinos y toda la colección española, comprando los libros en español, audiolibros, revistas y todos los materiales en español”, explicó García Curzio. “Con la programación, organizo cualquier evento para la comunidad latina de una manera cultural y lingüísticamente receptiva”.
Eventos típicos incluyen Apoyo con Claudia
“Este programa es cada domingo, de 1-3 p.m., y los lunes, de 5-7 p.m.”, dijo García Curzio. “Permite a la comunidad latina pedir mi ayuda durante esos momentos. Puedo ayudar a llenar solicitudes, documentos y cartas de poder. También hay horas para asistencia de traducción e interpretación, no hay necesidad tener citas, todos son bienvenido”.
Y, García Curzio está comenzando un club de lectura para adolescentes latinas.
“El primer libro es ‘Yo no soy tu perfecta hija Mexicana’ ”, dijo. “Quiero ser un apoyo para las jóvenes latinas en nuestra comunidad sobre cómo navegar por las interseccionalidades de sus identidades. Conozco el sentimiento y solo quiero estar aquí para escucharlas, animarlas y ayudarlas de cualquier manera”.
Ella continuó, “También quiero tomarme este tiempo para preguntar a la comunidad latina lo que falta aquí y cómo podemos continuar apoyándolos. Si tienen alguna idea para eventos o programas, estoy aquí”.
En general, García Curzio dijo que se siente positiva acerca de la creciente conciencia en la comunidad de Telluride de la población latina local y señaló el trabajo del grupo local Acción de Colaboración para Inmigrantes (o CAFI, anteriormente el Comité Asesor Latino).
“Creo que más y más organizaciones están tratando de alcanzar a la comunidad latina con la ayuda del comité CAFI”, dijo. “Empezó a ver más profesionales latinos en nuestra comunidad, por ejemplo, cuando el Departamento de Salud Pública del Condado de San Miguel contrató a Andrés Jacinto Alonzo y la Fundación Telluride ofreció entrenamientos de DEI (Diversidad, Equidad e Inclusividad) a sus beneficiarios. Este fue un año de entrenamiento para entender las interseccionalidades de las identidades, los prejuicios que alguien puede tener y cómo ser inclusivo en sus organizaciones”.
Donde García Curzio le gustaría ver más apoyo es en el área del acceso lingüístico, un primer paso sobre la justicia lingüística, que promueve la creación de espacios multilingües donde se valoran por igual los diferentes idiomas.
García Curzio señaló los desafíos para navegar por los tribunales y el sistema legal y obtener apoyo de salud mental en persona, para los locales para los cuales el inglés no es su primer idioma.
“Tradicionalmente ha habido una falta de acceso al idioma, y de justicia lingüística, en la comunidad, lo que significa que es posible que alguien no pueda acceder a recursos o negocios debido al idioma”, señaló, citando como ejemplo el proceso bizantino de obtener una orden de protección temporal en Telluride, donde no hay traductores e intérpretes con la certificación correcta.
García Curzio dijo: “Las cosas se ven mejor, pero todavía hay más trabajo por hacer”.
Mientras tanto, García Curzio dijo que espera conectar a los hispanohablantes locales con su biblioteca.
¿Su mensaje?
“Solo que sepa estoy aquí. Continuaré apoyando a la comunidad latina”.
