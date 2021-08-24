Speak with almost any local for more than five minutes and the regional labor and housing shortage will almost always come up. The topic itself can be exhausting, but for most local workers, the issue has taken a front row seat in their daily lives. Some local businesses are taking matters into their own hands and doing what they can to combat the labor shortage, but local employees remain overworked.
The Butcher and the Baker, for example, placed a banner above the checkout counter this summer stating, “If you rent long-term to locals, you will be considered a GOLD CUSTOMER and will not wait in line.”
Currently, the list includes 26 customers who rent out to locals. Employee Samantha Smiley said she typically sees three to four people utilize the list a week.
Radina Lukanova, who manages ShirtWorks and Paradise Resort Wear on Colorado Avenue, said that she understands what The Butcher and the Baker is trying to accomplish.
“They're trying to bring attention to the issue, which is good,” she said.
Outside of ShirtWorks an orange “Help Wanted” sign is taped on the inside of the window. The sign used to be accompanied by another piece of paper stating that there was a $500 new worker bonus, but it was taken down after the store recently hired two new workers. However, the sign will soon go back up, Lukanova added, as those workers only stayed for two weeks. To receive the $500 bonus, workers must work for at least six months. Due to a lack of employees, Lukanova works 60 hours a week, double the minimum number of hours necessary to be considered a full-time employee. All the local workers interviewed for this story work at least 40 hours per week.
“Most of the people I know work one full-time position and then work part-time somewhere else," said Gaela Jo Kanawaliwali, a full-time employee at Easy Rider bike shop on Pacific Avenue. Easy Rider is looking to hire, too, after two high schoolers who had worked there over the summer went back to school within the past month.
“It’s unfortunate,” said Nate Pleshek, the manager at Easy Rider. “High schoolers are great workers. They are like dry sponges and soak up everything. They are also interested and passionate about bikes, which helps a lot in training.”
Lukanova, at ShirtWorks and Paradise, also lost two high school employees due to school resuming.
In addition to the long hours, more customer-facing jobs like ones in the food service industry are encountering another kind of problem: Visitors aren’t aware that the restaurants and bars they go to in Telluride are often short-staffed.
“Customers and tourists don’t understand the labor shortage,” Chelsea Davis said. Davis works at Floradora Saloon three days a week and then at Allred’s Restaurant three days a week, leaving her with one day off.
“I tell people it will be a 20-to-40-minute wait, and then they point to a free table and ask, ‘Well, why can't we sit there?’” she explained.
When Davis is on shift at Allred’s, it’s not “the right environment” to explain the issue to people, she said, but when she bartends at Floradora, she is open to discussing the situation with customers. At The Butcher and the Baker, according to Smiley, customers often come in, read the “GOLD CUSTOMER” poster and say, “it doesn't look like you're short-staffed.”
The Telluride Tourism Board shared some recent visitation numbers, and 63,218 people visited the area during June. That number is up compared to last year’s pandemic-stricken summer, but down historically.
“Unique visitors this June compared to last June’s limited occupancy was up approximately 32 percent. Compared to 2019 and 2018, visitors were down 37 percent and 24 percent, respectively; however, length of stay has increased from 3.11 in 2018 to 3.87, which represents a 24 percent increase in length of stay this June from June of 2018,” according to a recent tourism board report.
Visitors who stop into the Telluride Visitors Center on Main Street have been typically receptive and understanding of the local workers’ position, according to Hollie Hannahs, the board’s director of operations.
“A lot of guests that come in are thankful to be here and tell us they are super appreciative of all the hard work locals have put in. They tell us that XYZ (a local restaurant) was really busy, but they know that there is a labor shortage, and they can be patient.” Hannahs said. “Visitors that are aware of it are providing positive feedback and are thankful for the local workers.”
In a previous report conducted by The Trust for Community Housing in July 2019 and titled “The Impacts of Affordable Housing on the Telluride Area Economy and Community,” employers reported a 40 percent increase in “employee dissatisfaction/frustration” and a 55 percent increase in “employees covering multiple jobs/positions.” The 62-page report collected data from 137 businesses in the Telluride area and detailed the effects the housing shortage in the region has had on local businesses and employees.
For Davis, the most challenging thing about working in town is finding someone to cover her shift when she can’t make it to work. Whether it’s an unexpected emergency or an overdue mental health day, area workers are frequently stuck between a rock and a hard place, she said.
“If no one can take that shift and you're unable to make it, then the restaurant has to cut down hours of operation. Your coworkers can’t earn their living because you didn't show up,” Davis said.
A big part of why Davis has stayed in Telluride for the past three years, even though she has had to move six times during that time and is “emotionally exhausted and overworked,” is because of all her fellow local workers and friends who live in town.
“This is where we work and live. We’re not going to leave each other high and dry. We’re a community,” she said.
