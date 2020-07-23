In the words of Will Ferrell’s character in the 2001 fashion film “Zoolander,” Telluride real estate is so hot right now.
Listed in May, Hollywood director Barry Sonnenfeld’s 62.5-acre, approximately 11,000-square-foot estate on 250 Raspberry Patch Road sold recently for $13.25 million, the listing’s full price, to a buyer who wished to remain anonymous. The transaction is the largest of the year, Pat Pelisson of Telluride Properties who handled the listing explained.
In complimenting Pelisson’s professionalism, Sonnenfeld, who directed the “Men in Black” and “Addams Family” franchises in the 1990s and into the 2000s, said he and his wife Susan wanted to sell the property within four years and were pleasantly surprised when it sold within months.
"My wife and I were shocked at how quickly, efficiently and painlessly Pat Pelisson sold our house,” he said. “He knows his business very well and was a great adviser on how to sell our house. We told Pat we wanted to sell the house within a four-year timeframe, and he managed to complete the task in one tenth that time.”
The compound features the main house, guesthouse, nine bedrooms, 10 bathrooms (as well one half bath), a two car garage, greenhouse, a 4K screening room, spa and private luge course. Tucked away among a grove a trees, the Raspberry Patch estate is secluded, yet not far from the towns of Telluride and Mountain Village, as well as Telski’s slopes. The surrounding scenery isn’t bad either, as the top-of-the-world location offers 360-degree views, including area 14er Mt. Wilson and Utah’s La Sal Mountains 125 miles away.
“At the pinnacle of one of the most prestigious neighborhoods in the region sits 250 Raspberry Patch,” according to the listing. “ … You'll feel like you are far away from it all in this ranch like setting on 62.5 acres. In fact, you're just minutes from Telluride and the slopes of Mountain Village.”
While the Sonnenfeld estate was the year’s largest transaction to date, it continued the recent trend that’s created the hot real estate market during the current COVID-19 pandemic.
Pelisson explained that sales are up through the second quarter, as more people are opting to move out of crowded cities in favor of more secluded, less-populated places. A place as idyllic as Telluride is exactly what such buyers are looking for.
“Through the second quarter of 2020, the San Miguel County market is up 26 percent over the five-year average in total dollar volume, following the month of June, which was up 36 percent over June 2019,” he said. “Buyers, particularly from large cities, are seeking wide open spaces and small town living. The Telluride lifestyle has never looked more attractive, and people have never been so motivated to move forward with their dream of living here.”
According to Telluride Real Estate Brokers most recent June 2020 trend report, it the momentum doesn’t seem to be slowing.
“In June we saw significant momentum in our real estate market. As our community and economy opened up to second homeowners and visitors, the real estate market boomed,” according to the report. “There is currently $121 million under contract, $74 million of which is newly under contract, with 56 new contracts. The appreciation for not only Telluride’s beauty but the remote location and phenomenal access to outdoor activities amid the covid pandemic has made Telluride a very appealing place.”
