Last week, Governor Jared Polis announced an expansion of the first phase of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution, with Phase 1B.2 to begin Feb. 8. Starting Monday, residents ages 65-69, as well as teachers, educators, child care workers and school support staff, will be eligible to receive the vaccine. Governor Polis, in a press conference on Friday, acknowledged that while layers of prevention protocols have succeeded in making schools relatively safe from the virus, measures such as quarantines and remote learning have also had highly disruptive impacts on families and students.
“To prevent those interruptions and the need for the very operationally difficult quarantine protocols that effectively lead to schools shutting down for short periods of time, to recognize and elevate the profession of educators in our society, and the cornerstone that our schools of all types provide, we will be able to successfully vaccinate with a highly effective, life-saving vaccine every teacher who wants it, in public, private and child care settings, over a three week period,” he said.
While the Telluride School District is currently operating under a mix of in-person and hybrid learning, superintendent John Pandolfo acknowledged in an email to families that the “high county incidence rate is understandably setting many people on edge.” See today’s story on the school district for more information.
According to the most recent county data, during the two-week period of Jan. 18-31, San Miguel County’s incidence rate clocked in at 1,774 positive cases per 100,000 people, a concerningly high figure for public health officials and many community members.
“At this moment, our extremely high incidence rate is being broadcast on national platforms, highlighting a deep concern due to our high incidence rates,” county public health director Grace Franklin said in a Jan. 26 news release.
Franklin noted that while the alarmingly high incidence rate reported nationally, including a Washington Post report that showed San Miguel County’s rate was one of the highest in the country, was accurate, “it didn’t paint the perfect picture” due to two data analysis factors. The acceptable standard for measuring incidence rate in epidemiology, she explained, uses either seven or 14 day periods for analyzing the data. While the Colorado Department of Health and the Environment (CDPHE) uses a 14 day period, the national coverage used a seven day period, which causes the numbers to swing more drastically than if viewed over a longer two week period.
Another factor was a data dump of about 100 positive test results that had been correctly reported by county health centers but, due to a glitch in the reporting system, had not been tabulated in the state data. After working with state officials to solve the issue, those 100 cases contributed to a spike in that period’s data, which was used by national outlets.
“A lot of folks have become desensitized to the high case numbers,” Franklin observed. “Seeing it on that national ticker tape and being called out for this unchecked spread kind of woke people up to the fact that this isn’t normal and this isn’t OK. It really did resonate in the sense that it made people realize how bad of a situation we are in.”
To put the number in perspective, an incidence rate of 350 or lower is considered “under control,” county manager Mike Bordogna said. Yet the high incidence rate, when considered alongside a positivity rate of 7.5 percent, which is down from a high of 13.3 percent, along with the availability of hospital beds in regional hospitals, led county and state officials to keep San Miguel County in Level Orange for now.
Wastewater analysis to detect current levels of COVID-19 has provided an additional data point for officials, with reports showing sustained high numbers but not an exponentially increasing curve at present. On Tuesday, public health announced a wastewater sample that was tested for trace amounts of the B 1.1.7 variant that was first discovered in the United Kingdom came back negative, according to a news release. Wastewater samples will continue to test for the B 1.1.7 variant every other week.
In Level Orange, restaurants may operate at 25 percent capacity or 50 people, whichever is fewer, and lodging is restricted to 60 percent capacity. While residents and visitors are able to dine in restaurants and bars serving food under the current restrictions, officials urged people to make sound decisions when it comes to socializing, and to recognize that every person’s actions contribute to the containment or spread of the virus.
“Our residents all have the ability to keep businesses open or to close them. They have the ability to keep skiing open or to close it,” Bordogna said, noting that while the government is working to do its part, it is essential that everyone follow the five commitments, especially when dining, going to work or traveling.
“If they're doing these things safely, then the risk is pretty minimal,” he said. “The reality is that residents and visitors — but mostly residents, from our data — are still not taking that message to heart.”
