Isn’t it nice to live in the craft beer capital of the world? Colorado is undeniably the spot to be for those who enjoy suds brewed with care in small batches. With over 400 breweries in the state and more on shelves from neighboring states, the styles of beer to try are seemingly endless. While traditional beer styles reign supreme, more often craft breweries are offering harder to find, wild and specialty beers. From a Mardi Gras-inspired Death by King Cake Porter, IPAs brewed with hop terpenes, milkshake IPA and creative brewery collaborations, here are a few exotic Colorado craft beers to try this month.
TELLURIDE BREWING CO.
Galloping Juice No. 3 IPA: The good folks at Telluride Brewing Company have been getting creative lately. New beers like Sleeper Pow Day Imperial Stout and the Galloping Juice series — one, two and three — have been frequenting shelves, and it’s hard not to be a fan. These beers are different from the others in the company’s line, wild in nature, experimental and taste delicious.
Telluride Brewing’s new Galloping Juice utilizes hop terpenes from Oast House Oils. This is an intriguing ingredient innovation, as Telluride Brewing is quite possibly the first, if not one of the first craft breweries in the world, to use hop extracts in the brewing process. These hop terpenes utilized yield a dank, very juicy taste throughout their Galloping Juice series, but each is unique. IPA fan or not, Galloping Juice No. 3 is a beer to try. I recommend heading out to the taproom in Lawson Hill and getting it fresh from the tap. You can also find Galloping Juice No. 3 on shelves at local liquor stores around town.
OSKAR BLUES
Death By King Cake Porter: This beer was so unique, I couldn’t not try it and write about it. Death By King Cake is white porter and a blend of flavors like vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg, cacao nibs, orange peel and pecans. Sounds disgusting, right? Surprisingly, I found this 6.5-percent beer incredibly drinkable, blending all the flavors to create a delicious king cake-like taste. The taste delivered nostalgia, reminding me of times spent partying in New Orleans. This Mardi Gras-inspired beer is perfect for any Fat Tuesday party and indeed a conversation starter. I found a four pack locally at Telluride Bottle Works.
4 NOSES BREWING
Double Pineapple Velvet Milkshake IPA: Milkshake IPA’s get their name from the lactose they use in the brewing process, creating a smoother mouth feel and easy drinking taste. Yes, it’s weird, but delicious and hoppy. If you’re going to try one milkshake IPA, I’d recommend the 4 Noses Double Pineapple Velvet. The drink is truly an out-of-this-world, fruit-infused, beer unlike anything most have tasted before full of real pineapple and vanilla beans.
4 Noses Brewing is quickly becoming an all-star brewery on Colorado’s Front Range, and for great reasons — their flagship beers are true to taste, they have an interesting selection of wild and non-traditional styles, and they are a family owned, friendly operation. I found their Double Pineapple Velvet Milkshake IPA at Bottle Works as well. Their beers can also be seen on tap at Brown Dog Pizza every so often and at Wine Mine.
SKA BREWING
Malbec Stout: Located in Durango, Ska Brewing Company is a classic southwest brewery, and their beer is a staple on shelves around town. Recently, they announced a Malbec Stout collaboration beer to celebrate the Durango Independent Film Festival. This balanced beer offers a sweet flavor with a wine character, like a Malbec, with the malty base and bitterness of a traditional stout beer. This beer is available in Durango right now and should be hitting shelves in Telluride very soon.
