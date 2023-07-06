Of bass and books

Ridgway Reservoir’s Smallmouth Bass Classic returns for a ninth year beginning Saturday at Ridgway State Park.
Why is this tournament important? It is not because smallmouth bass are delicious to eat (although they can be).
Nor is it that this particular tournament can be lucrative (although it can be that, as well).
It’s because anglers who compete do Colorado’s native fish a favor.
Smallmouth bass are not Centennial State natives. They were introduced to Ridgway Reservoir illegally more than a decade ago, likely by fishermen who knew the species and enjoyed them for one of the same reasons that propels this increasingly-popular tournament forward to this day: great fighters on the line, smallmouth bass are big fun to catch.
They’re also notorious predators. The risk is that a few will escape the warmer waters of the reservoir, land in the cold waters of the Uncompahgre — they can survive both places — and proceed to “reproduce and consume native fish species that are found nowhere else in the world,” a CPW release explains.
“Smallmouth bass have escaped other impoundments in western Colorado and are adversely affecting populations of native fish in several rivers.”
“By participating in the tournament and removing smallmouth bass, anglers are actively helping with wildlife management in Colorado,” CPW Aquatic Biologist Eric Gardunio has said.
“We really want to thank so many of the anglers who have participated in this tournament over the years and are happy to provide quality incentives, as they help us meet our goals of suppressing the smallmouth bass population in Ridgway Reservoir.”
This year, the incentives are higher-quality than ever: a total of $6,000 will be awarded to the top three anglers who catch the most fish between 7 a.m. on Saturday, when the tournament officially begins, and 6 p.m. on Aug. 6.
An additional $12,000 will go to those who catch one of 29 tagged fish — one of which is one worth $5,000.
“Fish of all sizes were tagged, so any smallmouth bass may be worth a cash prize,” officials note.
“An angler who turns in even just one fish will have a chance at that $5,000, or other cash prizes,” Gardunio said. “Tagged fish will not be identifiable to anglers,” so they must be turned in to a special dropbox, which will allow CPW staff to check for tags and award prizes.
Anglers can turn in the entire carcass or just the head of their catch in order for it to count. The Food Network’s website has a recipe for panfried largemouth bass with lemon garlic herb butter sauce that gets five stars from visitors, would work just as well for smallmouth bass as the large variety, and could be easily prepared in a cast-iron pan right there at your campsite.
For more on the tournament’s rules, visit tinyurl.com/35s8wfs3.
‘UNCOMPAHGRE PEAKS’ AUTHOR AT RIDGWAY STATE PARK
If you’ve ever wondered how the peaks of the Uncompahgre Plateau — or for that matter, those above Telluride — got their names, Friday offers a chance to meet a man who has the book on both.
Ask him almost anything local-history related: Ridgway resident Don Paulson is also an expert on the railways of this region (as well as coauthor of “Peaks of the Uncompahgre” and “The Peaks of Telluride” along with Jeff Burch). Paulson will offer a presentation on how the local mountains got their names at the Ridgway State Park Visitors Center on Friday at 7 p.m. “Peaks of the Uncompahgre” is available at the Ouray Bookstore, at 505 Main Street in downtown Ouray, and “The Peaks of Telluride” can be found at Between the Covers in downtown Telluride.
“We’re known locally for our mountain literature section,” said Amy Extrum, the Ouray bookstore’s owner.
Extrum frequently recommends “Colorado’s Highest: The History of Naming the 14,000-Foot Peaks,” to patrons in addition to Paulson’s book.
“I’ve gotta order more of those, come to think of it,” Extrum said.
This iteration of the bookshop will itself pass into history soon: after five years of ownership, the Ouray Bookshop is now for sale. “We’re ready to retire,” Extrum explained. “My husband said we would own it for five years and this is our fifth summer. It will be hard to let go.”
