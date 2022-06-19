SAN MIGUEL SHERIFF’S OFFICE
MAY 31
RICO FREAKO:
Sheriff Bill and a deputy responded to Rico to check on a man reportedly armed with a crowbar causing a possible domestic violence. Masters found the suspect there and detained him until arrival of the Dolores sheriff.
JUNE 1
I’M ONLY SLEEPING: A man sleeping at the Specie Creek boat ramp was uncooperative when awakened.
SEXUAL ASSAULT: A Norwood man was arrested for sexual assault of a child and other related charges.
JUNE 2
DOG FIGHT: A deputy responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence in Lawson Hill. The disturbance was a verbal argument in regard to a dog without a service animal vest. The subjects had already separated, and the disturbance was verbal only. No criminal charges were pursued.
WELFARE CHECK: A welfare check of a man on Wright’s Mesa revealed a medical emergency. The man was transported to Montrose for treatment.
JUNE 6
WHAT A PANE: A so-called habitual traffic offender was stopped for revoked license, speeding 73 in a 55 mph zone, and obstructed view through glass.
JUNE 7
ONCE BITTEN: A man was bitten by a dog in Norwood. The owner was cited for vicious dog and the dog was quarantined.
ASPHALT SLALOM: After observing a weaving car, the female driver was stopped and cited for driving under the influence.
JUNE 8
SOMETIMES SALVATION: A transient asking for T-shirts and peering in cars was causing a disturbance at a church.
FEELING RECKLESS: Passing on a double yellow earned a motorist a citation for reckless drivinig.
SWIPED: An Ophir resident reported his license plate had been stolen.
MAGICAL MYSTERY TOUR: Erratic driving caught the attention of a deputy who subsequently arrested a motorist for driving under the influence of drugs.
WHY DON’T WE DO IT IN THE ROAD: A highly intoxicated couple in repose on the road was advised to get horizontal somewhere a little safer.
RUDE BOYS: Three loud and belligerent juveniles entered a Down Valley lodging establishment. They vamoosed before deputies arrived.
JUNE 9
SEX OFFENDER: San Miguel Deputies received a tip from the Federal Bureau of Investigation about a local Telluride man who was attempting to solicit minor female children for prostitution. The male was located in the town of Telluride, and was arrested on multiple felony sexual assault charges.
JUNE 10
DAMPER ON THE CAMPER: Fire destroyed a camping vehicle in the Norwood area.
JUNE 11
CUJO: Dogs swarmed a driver’s car near the Goat Creek trailhead, and tried to enter through the driver’s side window. The car and the driver suffered lacerations.
TELLURIDE MARSHAL’S DEPARTMENT
JUNE 2
DUDE, WHERE’S MY CAR: An officer helped a citizen remember where he parked his car.
JUNE 4
BUT WHO’S GOT THE RIGHT OF WAY: A hot air balloon landed in a downtown intersection.
PARKING BREAKAWAY: A parked vehicle broke free a rolled down an embankment.
JUNE 5
HOOKED UP: An individual availed himself of a resident’s driveway and an electrical outlet.
SHINY THINGS: The mirror ball decoration was stolen from the Transfer Warehouse.
IXNAY ON THE ARCAY AMPINGCAY: They were moved along.
JUNE 6
IMMOVABLE OBJECTS: Are easier to hit. A motorist reported hitting two parked vehicles.
JUNE 7
E-GADS: A woman’s dress got caught in her e-bike gears.
JUNE 8
LIKE A HAND IN A GLOVE: Drunk and disorderly. An arrest followed suit.
PARTY ROOM: There was a noise complaint at a local hotel.
FLOWER POWER: A Colorado Avenue centerline planter box was pushed into the eastbound lane.
JUNE 9
TEACH YOUR PARENTS: To keep a better eye on their wandering and lost kiddo.
JUNE 11
RUFF: A dog bit someone.
FELONY ARREST: A subject was arrested for felony menacing and harassment.
JUNE 12
NICE MARMOT: A whistle pig was removed from a vehicle.
NOISE COMPLAINT: There was an anonymous complaint of loud noise emanating from local indoor/outdoor venue. On contact staff advised an outdoor movie had just finished up and was not overly loud.
JUNE 13
BANG-BANG MAXWELL’S SILVER HAMMER: Came down too early in the morning and the construction crew was advised of town ordinances.
PLAYING IN TRAFFIC: Dogs at large on the Spur ran home.
JUNE 16
BEARS AND THEIR BUSINESS: A bear was encouraged to return to his forest home.
YOU CAN RUN: But not from the constabulary. A hit and run driver was arrested for driving under the influence.
JUNE 15
BAR-GUMENT: Two were arrested following a disturbance outside a watering hole.
