The Norwood Planning & Zoning Commission recently recommended final plat approval for the Pinion Park affordable housing project, which is a Rural Homes and Telluride Foundation initiative.
The Town of Norwood Board of Trustees will vote to adopt the final plat on Feb. 9. If approved, the Pinion Park neighborhood, located just south of the Lone Cone Library in Norwood, will break ground next month with plans to provide 24 deed-restricted, single-family homes available for sale to qualified residents. The homes will be constructed in the new Fading West factory in Buena Vista and will be ready to move in later this summer, if all goes as planned, according to a Telluride Foundation news release.
“There’s been a lot of hysteria around regional affordable housing, but there are actually solutions, and we can make progress,” Telluride Foundation President & CEO Paul Major previously told the Daily Planet.
The Pinion Park sales website, which includes details for prospective homebuyers, was recently launched as the project progresses.
Like similar affordable housing projects in San Miguel County, the deed restriction on these homes means that if there is excess demand by interested and qualified buyers, the San Miguel Housing Authority will conduct a lottery process to select buyers for these homes. Among other restrictions, buyers in the initial pool must qualify within specific income thresholds to be eligible, and priority is given to those who physically work in the Norwood School District.
All of that information, and more, can be found on the pinionparknorwood.co website. Interested buyers can submit their name to received regular updates as well.
Pinion Park is a project of Rural Homes: For Sale, For Locals with the goal to develop a scalable and repeatable approach to reduce the cost of building new homes priced for the local workforce in rural Colorado.
“By integrating donated land, modular home design and manufacturing, and low-cost construction finance into a toolkit, we are restructuring the way rural homes can be built affordably for a region’s essential workforce: school district employees, nonprofit and health care professionals, government employees, emergency responders, and other locals,” according to the foundation release. “By building new homes in rural towns where the housing market often consists of older homes or inflated by with market developers and the vacation markets, we are addressing the local housing affordability crisis and long-term economic sustainability. By adding new, quality homes in Norwood, we hope to encourage home ownership for the local workforce, provide long-term economic sustainability in the region, and help build a stronger, healthier community.”
Norwood isn’t the only community Rural Homes is focusing on, as similar developments in Ridgway and Ouray are also underway. Over 100 affordable homes will be built across the three projects over the next several years.
Both the Ridgway and Ouray projects were made possible by private donors. In Ridgway, an anonymous residents helped the foundation purchase an acre of land in the town’s historic residential core. The density of the Yellow Brick Lane project was approved by the town’s planning and zoning commission.
“In Ridgway we had to connect three roads, all the water and all the infrastructure so there’s an advantage to make things affordable by building more units,” David Bruce, who manages the foundation’s rural housing initiative, previously told the Planet. “With frontage on three sides of the lot, every home will have a front porch.”
In Ouray, another anonymous contributor donated a nine-acre parcel of land, which is one of the town’s largest undeveloped parcels, that could include plans for up to 60 homes. Officials previously said planning for the Waterview development would begin this year.
For more information on the Rural Homes projects,, visit ruralhomes.co or email info@ruralhomesproject.co.
