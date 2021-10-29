It’s Halloween Sunday, and the jack-o-lanterns on your doorstep and tiny decorative pumpkins on your dinner table are on the verge of rot. Instead of throwing them in the garbage, take them to the compost bin placed in Mountain Village behind the town hall bulding near the entrance to the parking garage Monday and Tuesday.
“The Town of Mountain Village is excited to host the first free pumpkin composting event with the Town of Telluride,” the town’s environmental efficiencies and grant coordinator Lauren Kirn said in a news release. “It's a great opportunity for the community to come together to decrease our carbon footprint after Halloween and as the community is doing fall clean-up around their homes or businesses.”
Pumpkins are 90 percent water and contain precious nutrients beneficial to compost. However, most of these valuable gourds end up in the trash and are not used to their full potential.
Kirn’s environmental background goes back to her formative years. When Kirn was six years old, she would search for salamanders, rocks and turtles in the backyard of her childhood home. Kirn later began her a career as an environmental biologist, where she researched the life cycle impacts of products and services. She’s also LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certified and a WELL Accredited Professional. Kirn proposed the idea of the compost event this year.
“Lauren Kirn had the idea a few weeks ago while thinking about Halloween and the number of pumpkins produced for this holiday. The Town of Telluride expressed interest in cosponsoring the event, which has been a great partnership,” said Kathrine Warren, the town’s public information officer.
The event is not just limited to pumpkins. The Town of Mountain Village’s website states, “If it was once alive, it could be composted.” The list includes food waste, green waste (flowers, grass and weeds) and even certain liquids like beer. Warren plans to bring plant clippings from her yard.
“It’s time for me to put my deck garden away for the winter, and I’m excited personally for the opportunity to compost my plants that didn’t survive our two recent snowstorms,” she said.
Restaurants and businesses in the area are also encouraged to participate.
“If you have compostable items, but you don’t know what to do with them until Monday, freeze them. Freezing compostable materials preserves them while helping to eliminate any odor.” Kirn said.
Compost has been at the forefront of the staff’s mind up in Mountain Village, Warren explained. In a statement on their website, “The Town of Mountain Village is currently working to reach a zero-waste goal by 2025, which means reducing the amount of trash sent to landfills from our community.”
The town offers a Compost Incentive Program. Through the program, 20 applicants will receive a scale and composting unit. It also provides participants with composting training and education. Currently, three spots remain for the program. To apply, go to the Town of Mountain Village’s website and search under the “Green Living” tab.
The event is extremely important on an environmental level, Kirn said.
“The EPA estimates that about 35.3 million tons of wasted food in the U.S. ended up in landfills in 2018. Pumpkins alone account for 650,000 tons, or 1.3 billion pounds, of this waste. Food scraps and yard waste together make up over 30 percent of items in the trash,” she said. “In landfills, organic materials decompose without access to oxygen, causing methane to be produced and released. Per the EPA, methane is a greenhouse gas about 25 times more potent than carbon dioxide and accounts for about 20 percent of global emissions. Landfills are the third-largest source of methane emissions in the U.S. By composting organic materials, oxygen is introduced, and these materials can break down into a nutrient-rich material that can then be used to enhance soil, defend against plant pests and diseases, and help retain moisture.”
According to a recent article in Compost Magazine, composting has been around for 12,000 years.
“Archeological evidence suggests that composting has been in progress since Neolithic times,” and composting can be used as a cheap and effective way to “capture carbon and reduce the impact of human activity on the environment,” the article states.
For items like pumpkins to be compostable, strip them of all glitter, wax and paint before tossing them into the bin. Volunteers will be stationed at the event to help ensure pumpkins do not contain these non-compostable items. Volunteers are still needed for Monday and Tuesday. Those interested can sign up for hourly shifts online.
After the event, the town will weigh the compost bin to better understand the amount of waste diverted from the landfill and calculate the associated greenhouse gas emissions avoided and water saved.
“We would love to do more events like this in the future. We are hoping to have a great turnout on Monday and Tuesday and look forward to getting feedback from the community on this event with any recommendations for future events,” Kirn said. “While the spirit behind this event is pumpkin composting for Halloween, we encourage participants to bring any and all compost they may have.”
To volunteer and for a complete list of compostable items, visit townofmountainvillage.com/explore/events/all-events/free-pumpkin-composting.
