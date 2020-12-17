There is not one aspect of life the COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t touched. With the cancellations of the events that many nonprofits rely on to provide funding for services, the budgets of many a Telluride-area 501c3 have been impacted. The San Miguel Resource Center (SMRC) knows the feeling. Even as the demand for their services rises, costs remain the same. As the pandemic rages on, SMRC board and staff hatched a fundraising campaign for the month of December that makes donating easy and convenient. Participating retailers are accepting donations at the cash register and several will be matching what they collect. The fundraiser concludes Dec. 31.
SMRC’s mission is “to eliminate domestic violence and sexual assault in our community through intervention services, prevention education and social change.” That mission has become heightened by the pandemic, which, as SMRC board president Sutton Schuler said, forces more people to be stuck at home as a result of lockdowns or loss of employment or both.
“It creates a perfect storm for domestic violence and sexual assault,” Schuler said. “We’re seeing heavier caseloads.”
Without its two biggest fundraisers — BRAvo and the Chocolate Lovers Fling — Schuler said SMRC is experiencing a budget crunch.
“We rely heavily on fundraising to do the work we do,” she said. “Our December fundraiser in a low touch, low stress way to raise funds.”
The statistics tell their own story, a story tinged by the pandemic.
“From mid-March to now, we have seen a 35 percent increase in the time we spend supporting our clients compared to the same time period in the previous year,” Schuler said.
Additionally, SMRC has spent $39,546.49 on emergency financial assistance so far this year, and provided 58 nights of safehousing to 24 victims and families, a number that is up from 17 victims in 2019. In-person contacts have decreased by 15 percent in 2020 due to public health orders surrounding the pandemic, but phone advocacy and support has increased by 15 percent.
SMRC has also continued its ongoing educational workshops, but in a virtual format and have provided 190 violence prevention workshops in area schools and conducted three, 40-hour victim advocate trainings including one in the West End. The nonprofit’s cadre of dedicated volunteer advocates have provided over 4,700 hours to staffing the 24/7 hotline so far this year.
“Crisis work is so taxing,” Schuler said. “Our staff and volunteers are incredibly devoted.”
SMRC’s experience is reflected on a global level. Statistics provided by SMRC reveal physical and psychological health issues, isolation and loneliness, the closure of schools and businesses, substance abuse, economic vulnerability, and job loss all increase risk for victims of domestic violence — these are all present in the current global pandemic. Countries hard hit by the virus from the beginning — Italy, Britain, Brazil — are reporting 40-50 percent increases in domestic violence injuries from hospitals. And because victims are often stuck at home with their abusers, hotline advocates nationally and in Colorado saw a drop in calls by 50 percent since stay-at-home orders were put in place in March.
The December fundraiser, Schuler said, will help “make sure we’re visible” at a time when they’re needed most.
Participating retailers include: Cashmere Red, Over The Moon, Sage House, Scarpe, Sublime, Two Skirts, Slate Gray, Mixx, Gold Mountain Gallery, Elinoff Gallery, Tweed, Telluride Outside, On Main, Bottleworks and Down to Earth. Some retailers are taking it to the next level. Over the Moon and Tweed are donating matches of up to $500, and Bottleworks and Elinoff Gallery will donate matches of up to $5,000.
Tweed Interior’s Vic Crawford said her business is happy to not only support SMRC, but to match any donations they receive.
“SMRC is a great resource for our town,” she said. “They help women, families, everyone and this is a great way to do it easily.”
Crawford said with two weeks left until Dec. 31, Tweed is already about halfway to the $500 they’ve pledged to match and have received donations between $1 and $50 so far.
At any of these shops and galleries, Schuler said donating is as easy as adding an amount of your choice to the cost of your purchase. Look for the Make Your Gift Go Further poster at participating retailers.
To contact the SMRC office in Telluride call 970-728-5842. The Norwood and Nucla office can be reached at 970-865-2275. The 24-hour, toll-free crisis line number is 844-816-3915, or in Telluride, 970-728-5660.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.