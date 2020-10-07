Telluride Town Council’s annual budget talks continued during a morning work session at Tuesday’s Town Council meeting. Council and staff went over what are called enterprise funds: water fund, water five-year capital, sewer fund, sewer five-year capital, parking fund, Shandoka fund, Virginia Placer fund and housing five-year capital.
Telluride housing director Melanie Wassermanlaid out her proposed budget for 2020, which included a rental increase of 2 percent for those living in the town-owned Virginia Placer, tiny homes and The Boarding House. There was not a proposed increase in rents for Shandoka residents.
“That’s due to the economic uncertainty and the struggles folks have been going through,” Wasserman said.
The 2 percent increase had been reduced from an increase of 5 percent, but was lowered in deference to the extraordinary times brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Some members of council objected to any increase at all, even a minimal rent hike.
“I’m concerned about a rent increase in a pandemic year,” said council member Adrienne Christy, later in the discussion calling the hike “bad form.” Council member Geneva Shaunette was also opposed to the increase, but a majority of council found the increase acceptable.
For Virginia Placer residents, the increase amounts to $30 for a two-bedroom unit, $18 for the complex’s studio renters and $15 for tiny home residents. The increase for Boarding House tenants is $8 for double occupancy rooms and $9 for single occupancy rooms.
Wasserman explained that currently, Shandoka revenues subsidize Virgina Placer, but that the studio and apartment complex is slated to be self-sustaining in six to 10 years. The largest single expense incurred by Virgina Placer is $517,214 for debt service.
“We feel (the rental increase) is necessary for this fund to be able to break even in the next ten years, ” wrote town finance director Kailey Ranta in her memo to council. “In the past we have funded Virginia Placer from the Shandoka Fund. In 2021, we are recommending a transfer from the capital fund instead. Due to the pandemic, the Boarding House has only been partially occupied, and we are expecting this to continue through 2021.”
What looms on the horizon as part of the housing fund’s five-year capital plan are major renovations to Shandoka’s F building, which was built in 1993. Wasserman said that she’s asking for an expenditure of $10,000 to begin discussions with contractors to get estimates for the buildings punch list of woes.
“The problems came to a head this summer,” she said.
The cast iron pipes used in the building are failing —“It was a bad batch,” said Wasserman — which have led to a host of leaks. The windows and window frames also need replacing, a problem that could mean also replacing the siding on the building. There also is a possibility to simply tear the building down to the studs or the foundation and rebuild from scratch and that would mean displacing the tenants.
“A total rebuild would mean rehousing tenants,” Wasserman said.
There are 23 units in F building with “at least” 60 residents, she told council.
Town water users can expect a rate hike for 2020.
“In the water fund we have included a 10 percent rate increase for all users per the updated 2019 rate study,” Ranta wrote. “The five-year capital plan is included in your packet as well. Due to the capital projects slated for 2021 the Water Fund will need an infusion of $902K from the capital fund. This will leave the Capital Fund well above our 25 percent target reserve.”
Though not unexpected, public works director Paul Ruud said he was sensitive to how that might impact customers.
“We’re very cognizant how rate increases impact the community,” Ruud said.
But, calling upcoming upgrades to both the town’s water and sewer infrastructure “ambitious times” he said the rate increases — there will be an 8 percent increase for wastewater treatment plant customers — was necessary.
Those upgrades, which include an overhaul of the sewage treatment plant, are largely driven by more stringent state requirements of detecting nutrients and will eventually get the plant into compliance. The good news, he said, was that the upgrade can occur within the current footprint of the plant at Society Turn. Requests for proposals are out.
“We’re finally getting into the meat of it,” he said. “We need to be in compliance for 2025-26. It won’t be easy and it won’t be inexpensive.”
Ranta also advised council that the parking fund was down for 2019, mainly due to the pandemic shutting down the ski area in March.
“The parking fund shows lower revenue than expected due to not receiving parking meter or parking fine revenue for three months as well as the conversion of several paid parking spaces to outdoor dining,” she said. “This combined with the retainage and misclassified transfer during the 2019 audit makes for a large transfer from the capital fund of $1.5 million. This transfer will provide a buffer depending on how 2020 ends.”
Telluride Town Council meets again today (Thursday) via Zoom in a morning work session to discuss the open space and affordable housing funds, as well as the airline guarantee fund. All the prior discussions will be summarized.
For more information, visit telluride-co.gov.
