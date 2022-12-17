With the holidays approaching, Tri-County Health Network (TCHN) has several programs to help people take care of themselves during this busy season.
Mental health is one of the most important initiatives for Corinne Cavender, behavioral health program manager at TCHN. Especially around the holidays, it is common to struggle with mental health.
“It is super normal to feel off around the holidays, and I really encourage everyone to give themselves some grace,” Cavender told the Planet. “Whether it be fear around the pandemic and other sickness, memories of losing a loved one, family struggles, etc. the holidays aren't always happy, carefree times for everyone.”
Cavender recommends making time for intentional self-care and having a plan to help manage stress or sadness when these feelings arise in any given situation.
“We all deserve some peace, whatever that may look like, especially around the holidays,” Cavender added.
To help with mental health, TCHN has been developing its Mental Health First Aid and safeTALK Suicide Alertness programs to train community members in San Miguel and Delta counties to recognize and respond when someone needs help.
“Our behavioral health team feels strongly that the burden on our behavioral health clinicians can be lessened if we as a community have a higher level of mental health education,” Cavender said.
TCHN is also focusing more on their San Miguel and Ouray National Alliance on Mental Illness chapter and offering more family support groups.
On the side of physical illness, the winter season brings a rise in flu and COVID-19 cases. Many in the region are not yet up to date on their vaccines. To help, there are mobile vaccination clinics around the holiday season. TCHN’s VAX outreach team will continue to partner with the Colorado Department of Public Health’s mobile vaccination bus around Delta and Montrose counties.
They operate weekly vaccination clinics that bring COVID-19 resources to the community. There are staff members around to speak with anyone who has questions or concerns about the vaccinations. Vaccinations are free of charge. The River Valley Montrose Clinic will also host a vaccine clinic on Dec. 28 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Looking forward to more long-term health solutions, TCHN is helping locals obtain health insurance, especially people who are undocumented.
For this, OmniSalud is a qualified health insurance program for Coloradans without documentation. There are subsidies for those who are income-qualified, which offer coverage starting at a $0 monthly premium for people under 150 percent of the federal poverty level — which qualifies as individuals who earn less than $20,385 annually, or $27,465 for a household of two.
Despite the benefits of this health insurance program, many can be hesitant to apply for fear that it could impact their rights in the future or disqualify a visa application.
“Living as an undocumented immigrant, you may be hesitant to share your information in fear that it could be shared with federal agencies,” Mara Albañil-Rangel, TCHN’s policy and advocacy manager, told the Planet. “That is why our bilingual staff at TCHNetwork helped inform our immigrant community about the privacy of their collected information and addressed public charge concerns.”
The OmniSalud enrollment process is entirely private, so it cannot be shared with federal agencies or immigration enforcement. When applying for the program, no one is asked about their immigration status, and OmniSalud is not considered a public charge determination.
Colorado designated 10,000 subsidies for Coloradans who are undocumented. By Dec. 6, 100 percent of the spots were filled. TCHN’s bilingual team helped 173 people enroll in OmniSalud with the subsidy.
“The outreach and education the TCHNetwork team has been doing helps better reach and inform our immigrant community who may be hesitant to access programs like OmniSalud,” Albañil-Rangel said.
TCHN is also bringing the Skippy program, which offers dental health services to students, to the Montrose School District for the first time in five years.
Students will also have access to oral health care at elementary schools with no out-of-pocket costs for families starting in January. TCHN offers help in health insurance enrollment for families who need assistance.
The full list of TCHN’s upcoming programs and initiatives is available online at tchnetwork.org.
“Our entire organization will continue to strive towards health equity across our coverage area,” Cavender said.
