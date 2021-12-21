Outdoor lovers don’t have to leave their couches this holiday season to show they care.
At Colorado Parks & Wildlife’s (CPW) online shop —multi-color “Hippie Hops,” tie-dye-swirled silicone lids that fit a 16-ounce beverage, beckon for just $4.95. The lids are multipurpose: they might as easily keep your beverage contained during a day of fishing, or a night at a Phish concert (or perhaps both, such are the possibilities in the San Juans).
CPW’s online boutique is 19-pages deep and offers everything from apparel and coasters to publications and stickers at cwpshop.com. More substantial gifts: a park pass, say, or a reservation for a camping site, are also available from CPW.
To live in this region — or to visit — is to be besotted by the natural world. You don’t have to stray into crowded shops this holiday season to find gifts for those who share your sensibilities, and may want to deepen their experience here. A birder in your life, for example, may appreciate a course on bird photography, or “Bird Song Basics: Getting Started with Birding by Ear” or raptor identification or duck and waterfowl identification — all of which are not only available but on sale through Jan. 2 at the Birding Academy from Cornell University (point your browser to academy.allaboutbirds.org).
Perhaps you not only enjoy wildlife but also want to protect the places where it thrives. The nonprofit Outdoor Alliance, for example — which points out that “this year, these places have been more important than ever” — offers e-cards that enable you to make a donation to the preservation of our public lands in someone’s name. “A gift has been made in your honor,” the card explains, to protect these special places “and ensure they stay public for generations to come.”
Another idea for a gift might be to help the people who help you. The purchase of a Colorado Outdoor Recreation Search and Rescue (CORSAR) card costs just a few dollars, but its impact can be profound. The cards help fund the cost of the work of search-and-rescue teams — individuals who volunteer to do whatever they can, whenever they are called upon, to help save lives in the backcountry. Five years of coverage costs just $12.
The cards are available online, and at local outdoor shops such as Jagged Edge.
“We recommend them all the time, and sell them throughout the year,” said the Telluride Main Street shop’s associate Kally Williamson.
The cards are no substitute for health insurance coverage, but if you carry one as you recreate, and you have an accident, they may, in effect, buy you immense good will from the people who could be called in to save your life (a CORSAR card “is not insurance and does not reimburse individuals or pay for medical transport,” the website cdola.colorado.gov stresses).
The money that goes toward a COSAR card “does a lot of good in making sure our rescue teams are ready when they need to be, and have the training and equipment that keeps them safe,” said Perry Boydstun, the program’s manager through Colorado’s Department of Local Affairs. “SAR teams get deployed across the state, 24/7, leaving their own families” and potentially putting their own lives at risk in rescue operations.
“Any of us could be in that situation” and need their help, Boydstun said. “These guys do it all. The fact that they volunteer is the epitome of unselfishness,” something you can reward this holiday season with a small monetary investment in a CORSAR card. You might also consider making a donation to local search and rescue efforts directly. “Charitable deductions to governmental units are tax-deductible … if made for a public purpose,” according to San Miguel County’s website (Boydstun supplied a link).
To make a donation directly, mail a check to San Miguel County SAR, 684 County Road 63L, Telluride, Colorado 81435.
