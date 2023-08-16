THS XC beginning season with strength and endurance

If inexperience was an issue last fall for Telluride Cross Country, the gained experience should help resolve it in 2023.
Or, at the least, help seventh-year skipper Erin Murray’s combined crew — reportedly already much greater in number — remain in the running to qualify even one or two more individuals for the CHSAA Class 2A State Championships in Colorado Springs.
“This will actually be one of our biggest teams,” Murray proudly stated. “We’re over 20 kids, which is pretty different for us. We’ve got pretty much everyone from last year returning, and a handful of freshmen and a couple of other kids who’ve just decided to come join us. We’re excited!”
A strong track season helped, as well.
“We really had more crossover…and some of those runners like Austin and Lana, who hadn’t got to do high school track yet, jumped into it and now we’ve got more dedicated runners who…want to keep going,” she continued. “We had four runners who actually went and competed at a couple of different crosscountry camps this year, which was something new. I don’t think we’ve had people on our team do that before. It’s exciting to see the dedication just really growing.”
And with 2022 State qualifiers Austin Cook, Lana Kenworthy and Sean McKillop all returning one year wiser — as two sophomores and one junior, respectively — to the ways and means of the sport, Murray and assistant Sara Lopez have higher hopes for the program. Not only athletically, but as a representative of THS’ own growth.
“We have been growing substantially for a few years now, and now we’re, I think, the biggest we’ve ever been,” Murray said. “I’m amazed, especially since I grew up here and my graduating class was 52 kids — we were the second-biggest graduating class ever.”
Murray is a 2009 THS graduate and added, “Now we’ve got classes that are, you know, nearing 100…which blows my mind!”
There are strong freshmen coming up, Murray said, and it’s the last year for being 2A.
“I think all the kids are really hoping we get both the boys’ and girls’ teams to State this year,” Murray said. “It’s a very large goal, but with the work that they’re putting in and the dedication they’re showing, I think it could be reachable.”
Though few in number at the end of the ’22 campaign, Telluride’s boys’ crew will again count the two gents who’d joined McKillop in competing at last season’s regional meet in Delta.
“C.J. Horning is coming back as a sophomore and he’s one of our runners who actually went and attended a camp all the way out in Oregon,” Murray said. “And Lucas Vatter, a junior, is also joining us again.”
“Then Sean, Lana and Austin actually all ended up going to the same camp together, out in Crested Butte,” she noted, while confirming that veteran girls Jula Cieciuch, Wylee Drew and Ivy Morton, all now juniors, are back in the fold along with many others. “There’s been major retention this year, which is great. We’re thrilled.”
THS will begin the 2023 season traveling to Dolores on Saturday, Aug. 19, for the offroad excitement of DHS’ Boggy Draw Bear Chase beginning at 9 a.m.
For many San Juan Basin League or Western Slope teams attending there will be a double benefit: The rugged route will also be that upon which they run at the 2A-Region IV Championships — with Telluride serving as the official host school — in mid-October.
“We’re working with Dolores, to change up the venue,” Murray said. “We just kind of decided that since there’s all of this change going on with certain schools being bumped up to 3A next year and whatnot, and that since we had the opportunity to host…we’d bring (regionals) farther out this direction.”
New and different experiences will help the team excel.
“For us, Dolores is one of those courses that really screams cross country. Has more hills and it’s out in nature. It’s definitely way different than Confluence (Park in Delta),” Murray said. “It’s going to be really different from what we’ve seen in years past. But I think…in our region, change can be a good thing. Trying something new and just giving kids more of a taste of what traditional cross-country looks like will be fun.”
A trip to the Ignacio Invitational will follow on Aug. 25, and at present, September will see the Miners make the short drive to Ridgway State Park on the 15 for the Ouray/Ridgway/Silverton-hosted Ramble at the Reservoir.
A longer haul to Delta and the Panther-hosted Sweitzer Lake Invitational awaits on the 22, followed by a return to the area on the 29 for Delta’s PantherFest Invitational at in-town Confluence.
“We’re just slowly easing in,” Murray said, mentioning that due to prospective runners’ varying summer plans, preseason practices — permitted by CHSAA to begin Aug. 7 — have obviously yet to reach full intensity, “with kids who just want to get miles under their feet. And I’ve told the kids, like, ‘If you can’t be here for preseason that’s okay, but I’m going to let you know that for the kids who are here, it’s going to make their season a lot easier, especially that first meet.’”
“And even then we’ll have some who miss that first meet just because it’s before school. Just one of those unfortunate things. But then for Ignacio, which is going to be a new meet for us, we should have pretty much our whole team. That’ll be our big ‘kick-off’ for the year.”
