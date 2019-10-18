By Colorado law, in odd-numbered years such as 2019, the only state-level measures permitted on the ballot are those that relate to taxes or fiscal matters connected to TABOR, the Taxpayers’ Bill of Rights.
Accordingly, this year’s pair of state ballot questions — propositions CC and DD — fit just these criteria.
First up is CC, titled Retain Revenue for Education and Transportation. If passed, Proposition CC would amend the statute books to allow the State of Colorado to keep money that would normally be returned to taxpayers because it exceeds revenue caps set out under TABOR. The excess money would then be allocated evenly between K-12 education, colleges and transportation.
Since TABOR’s passage in 1992, annual spending by the state has been restricted based on a formula that accounts for inflation and population growth. In the years when the state collects more than that formula permits, TABOR requires the state to give taxpayers tax refunds, something that has happened eight times in TABOR’s history.
Proposition CC would end that practice. In other words, taxpayers would give up their refunds on a permanent basis and allow the state to divert any excess money toward K-12 education and colleges, as well as transportation projects like road and bridge repairs and improvements. The state would have to audit this spending and publicize the results.
Supporters of the proposal say that the decades-old formula used by TABOR has placed a stranglehold on state spending since its inception, arguing that necessary investment, in particular in the areas of education and transportation, has suffered as a result. They also point out that CC does not raise tax rates, but instead diverts the refunds, which typically occur only when the economy is strong.
The Colorado Fiscal Institute is among supporters of the measure.
“CC makes sense because growth is making it hard to keep up,” CFI Executive Director Carol Hedges wrote in an email. “CC means the money we pay in taxes will be used for the things we care about: education and transportation. Good economic times should allow us to fill gaps created during bad times, but in Colorado, instead of catching up or saving when times are good, we reduce the revenue available to invest. Prop CC simply means that the money we contribute in taxes can be used for schools, transportation and higher education.”
Hedges noted that many local governments and taxing districts in Colorado have already asked their voters to do the same, a move often referred to as “de-Brucing,” a nod to one of the authors of TABOR, former Republican legislator Douglas Bruce.
One hundred-seventy four out of “178 school districts, 62/64 counties and 80 percent of cities have already done it,” Hedges wrote. “It's a common sense step towards fixing the things we all care about.”
Opponents, who include Bruce himself, argue that CC is essentially a “blank check” for the General Assembly to spend. They also argue that the state legislature has plenty of money, but that lawmakers instead opted to underprioritize transportation and education.
PROPOSITION DD
In May 2018, a Supreme Court decision cleared the way for states to make legal, or not, sports betting. Now, Proposition DD (Legalize Sports Betting with Tax Revenue for Water Projects Measure) is asking voters if Colorado should legalize betting on sports and at the same time create a 10 percent tax on casinos’ winnings, with the revenue being used to fund the Colorado Water Plan. Estimates indicate that the tax would raise about $29 million annually.
While opinion on Proposition CC is more closely divided, there has been little opposition to Proposition DD thus far, with most environmental groups, water officials and the gambling industry all supporting the measure. DD’s detractors include some environmentalists who fret that the proposition isn’t specific about which elements of the water plan will be funded, as well as religious groups who say that gambling is a sin and that legalized gambling will negatively and disproportionately impact low-income and disadvantaged communities.
Hedges said that the Colorado Fiscal Institute supports the measure, writing, “Wagering on the outcome of sporting events was recently legalized by the U.S. Supreme Court. States all across the country are setting up gambling operations to capture a portion of the proceeds for public services. Prop DD proposes to use a portion of those proceeds to fund projects authorized in the state water plan. Up to this point, funding for the water plan has been hard to come by as state revenue is limited by our constitution and adding water plan activities into the budget would mean less for schools and other priorities. Prop DD provides a new, badly needed source of funding for addressing water needs in the state.”
