San Miguel County will be hosting Pfizer vaccine clinics for people ages 16 and older in Norwood on Thursday and in Telluride on Friday next week, according to a county news release. At this time, the Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine authorized for use for people ages 16 and older to prevent COVID-19. The vaccine is administered in two doses, three weeks apart, injected into the arm muscle. Public health highly recommends this vaccine for ages 16 and up to protect themselves at school, activities and camps.
The Norwood Pfizer vaccine clinic will be offered at Norwood Schools from 3-4 p.m. on Thursday, with a second dose clinic on May 20. Registration is required in advance at bit.ly/3tZeT8N. The Telluride clinic will take place at the Telluride Intermediate School on Friday from 3-5 p.m., with the second dose clinic on May 21. Registration is required at bit.ly/2QkrpkE. Parents and guardians will be required to consent for their children at the end of the online registration.
Vaccine recipients must be available for the second dose in order to receive the first, and there is no flexibility for vaccine dates and times. People who cannot commit to both dates should schedule at pharmacies outside of the county that offer the Pfizer vaccine.
Like Moderna, the Pfizer vaccine is an mRNA vaccine. When the vaccine is injected, mNRA (a strip of genetic material) enters a body’s cell and prompts the cell to build copies of spike proteins. These spike proteins are the bumps that protrude from the surface of the coronavirus particles. The body’s immune system then learns to spot these spike proteins and produce antibodies that block the virus from entering healthy cells in the future. These mRNA vaccines have not produced any blood clots associated with them.
Studies show that vaccine recipients achieve immunity approximately two weeks after receiving the vaccine’s second dose, at an estimated 95 percent efficacy rate. Scientists are still learning about how long that immunity will last.
“We are thrilled to offer the Pfizer vaccine to our 16 and over population,” public health director Grace Franklin said. “These clinics will provide a convenient way for the younger demographic to protect themselves and our community from COVID through a safe and effective vaccine.”
Public Health will host a Pfizer vaccine Q&A for parents on Tuesday at 6 p.m. via Zoom (Meeting ID: 875 7561 1213 Passcode: 819022).
For more information about the Pfizer vaccine, cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/different-vaccines/Pfizer-BioNTech.html.
Public Health has confirmed and announced two new positive cases of COVID-19 from test results received from April 20-22. Of these cases, two are confirmed as non-residents and all actively contagious cases are currently in isolation. As of Friday afternoon, there have been 863 total COVID cases among residents to date, including four active cases.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.